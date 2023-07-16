Close
People evacuated, 5 sent to hospital after possible carbon monoxide exposure in Florida prison

Jul 16, 2023, 10:15 AM

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — People were evacuated from a federal prison camp in Florida on Sunday for suspected carbon monoxide exposure that sent two employees and three inmates to the hospital, U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the minimum-security Sumterville Coleman Satellite Prison Camp within the Federal Correctional Complex, Coleman — the same complex where disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times earlier this month. The complex has reportedly been experiencing staffing shortages.

Prison employees contacted emergency medical services Sunday and isolated the area to provide treatment to those at risk for exposure, Bureau of Prisons officials said. No other people in custody were injured, and “at no time was the public in danger,” officials said in a press release.

There are more than 450 adult inmates incarcerated at the camp, according to the federal government.

