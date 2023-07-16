Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, 7th highest in lottery game’s history

Jul 15, 2023, 7:45 PM

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. ...

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15.

The estimated $640 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328 million.

RELATED STORIES

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Four tickets matched all five white balls to garner the second prize level in the drawing. A ticket sold in South Carolina included an optional multiplier making it worth $2 million. Two tickets in California and one in North Carolina also were second-tier winners, Mega Millions said.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)...

KTAR.com

Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man

Peoria Police are trying to locate James Esposito. He's described as 5-foot-8, 165-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 28 years old.

20 hours ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix has set a new record for highest temperature for July 15 in the city's history: 118.

20 hours ago

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoe...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

20 hours ago

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)...

KTAR.com

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire

State Route 88 is open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction. Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a fire.

20 hours ago

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images, right, AP Photo, Ross D. Franklin, right)...

KTAR.com

Alan Dershowitz, other lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem ordered to pay sanctions

Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered to pay $122,000, according to a ruling Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi.

20 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A Northeast Phoenix man was arrested on Wednesday for having 10 explicit photos of sexually exploited children on his phone, police say.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, 7th highest in lottery game’s history