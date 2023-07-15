Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to 7th and Atlanta avenues around 7:45 a.m. on a report of a loose animal. The caller said a dog had attacked a man inside the residence.

Once police arrived on the scene, the officer was attacked by the dog. The officer then shot the dog, killing it, ending the threat.

Both the man and the police officer were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

