Breaking: Phoenix hits record-high 118 degrees on Saturday. | Tune to 92.3 FM
Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

Jul 15, 2023, 3:37 PM

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoe...

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to 7th and Atlanta avenues around 7:45 a.m. on a report of a loose animal. The caller said a dog had attacked a man inside the residence.

Once police arrived on the scene, the officer was attacked by the dog. The officer then shot the dog, killing it, ending the threat.

RELATED STORIES

Both the man and the police officer were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)...

KTAR.com

Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man

Peoria Police are trying to locate James Esposito. He's described as 5-foot-8, 165-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 28 years old.

19 hours ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix has set a new record for highest temperature for July 15 in the city's history: 118.

19 hours ago

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)...

KTAR.com

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire

State Route 88 is open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction. Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a fire.

19 hours ago

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images, right, AP Photo, Ross D. Franklin, right)...

KTAR.com

Alan Dershowitz, other lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem ordered to pay sanctions

Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered to pay $122,000, according to a ruling Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi.

19 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A Northeast Phoenix man was arrested on Wednesday for having 10 explicit photos of sexually exploited children on his phone, police say.

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Stephen Gugliociello

As Arizona heat surges, know how to keep your pets safe

Dr. Tara Murphy, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group, talked about what to watch out for with as the temperatures soar.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack