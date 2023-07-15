Breaking: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for 16 straights days. | Tune to 92.3 FM
Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising

Jul 15, 2023, 1:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York charged with a host of financial crimes, including embezzling money from his campaign, withdrew $85,000 from his campaign to help repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022.

Congressional campaign records released Friday show Santos raised a relatively paltry $138,000 during the last three months for a reelection bid that is expected to be one of the country’s most-watched and hotly contested races in 2024.

The records show he spent nearly $118,000, the bulk of it to begin repaying the more than $700,000 he loaned himself for his successful but surprising victory last year.

The underwhelming fundraising suggests potential struggles in fending off a challenge from fellow Republican Kellen Curry, an Afghanistan war veteran and former J.P. Morgan banker, who raised more than $200,000 and spent $36,000 during the same period.

Meanwhile, the top Democrat vying for New York’s Third Congressional District, Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan, has raised more than $345,000, with much of it still in the bank.

Santos pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with looting his campaign coffers, fraudulently receiving unemployment and lying to Congress about being a millionaire. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A day later, he signed an agreement with Brazilian officials that allowed him to avoid prosecution for forging two stolen checks in 2008.

Despite his legal woes, Santos has vowed to fight to keep his congressional seat, which mostly encompasses the western suburbs of Long Island but also straddles parts of the Queens borough in New York City.

Complicating matters is whether congressional districts will again have to be redrawn, which could mean trouble for some Republican incumbents if congressional lines are moved to make districts more favorable to Democrats.

Santos announced his reelection bid in April, despite a steady drumbeat calling for his resignation because of his many deceptions during his last campaign, including lying about his education, Wall Street pedigree and other resume fabrications.

Serious questions about his finances also surfaced — including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

Santos is also facing investigation by the House Committee, as well as by local authorities looking into whether he has violated any laws during his previous campaign.

United States News

In this image taken from police body camera provided by Los Angeles Sheriff's office on June 24, 20...

Associated Press

FBI opens criminal investigations into violent Los Angeles County deputy encounters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has opened criminal investigations into violent encounters involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, including one in which a deputy punched a woman in the face as she held her baby. Federal authorities visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to take documents related to the probes, according to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta. A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an “active shooter incident” that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a […]

13 hours ago

This image courtesy of Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plum...

Associated Press

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An erupting volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent a towering cloud of ash into the air Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an inflight warning to pilots. The Shishaldin Volcano began erupting July 11, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. A U.S. Coast Guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson, president and CEO of the Rainbow/PUSH (People United to Serve/Save H...

Associated Press

The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson announced Saturday that he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago. Jackson, 81, announced his resignation during a quiet farewell speech at the organization’s annual convention, where the group paid tribute to him […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This combination of 2023 photos shows, from left, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov...

Associated Press

Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are dominating the fight for campaign cash in the Republican presidential contest, according to federal filings made public Saturday. While some struggled, like former Vice President Mike Pence, others reported significant hauls that help ensure the GOP’s 2024 primary will be crowded for the foreseeable future. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Tesla’s 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says

Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule. The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck. “First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted, including a cowboy hat-wearing emoji. Owner Elon […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising