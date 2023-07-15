Breaking: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for 16 straights days. | Tune to 92.3 FM
Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Jul 15, 2023, 11:53 AM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia hunted Saturday for a man who remained at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta.

Andre Longmore, 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people.

Officials released few details about the killings. Turner said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighborhood. He said Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive.

The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody.

“We’ve done an exhaustive search in the general area and we’re now widening that a little bit,” Turner told reporters.

Investigators were also on the lookout for a Black GMC Acadia SUV that they believe Longmore might be driving.

Longmore doesn’t appear to have a listed phone number and The Associated Press could not immediately find a family member or attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities didn’t release the victims’ names, saying they were working to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore’s arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta, Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia’s racetrack for NASCAR events.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta area and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the manhunt and investigation.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Hampton is roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta, not 40 miles away.

United States News

Associated Press

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. The union valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing and talk of a strike vote. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Former leader of Brooklyn crime-control group pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

NEW YORK (AP) — The former leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community pleaded guilty Friday to charges he sexually abused a teenage girl. The plea allows Jacob Daskal, who led a neighborhood watch group called a shomrim, to avoid a trial in a case that alleged he groomed a 15-year-old girl […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...

Associated Press

US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York charged with a host of financial crimes, including embezzling money from his campaign, withdrew $85,000 from his campaign to help repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. Congressional campaign records released Friday show […]

15 hours ago

In this image taken from police body camera provided by Los Angeles Sheriff's office on June 24, 20...

Associated Press

FBI opens criminal investigations into violent Los Angeles County deputy encounters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has opened criminal investigations into violent encounters involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, including one in which a deputy punched a woman in the face as she held her baby. Federal authorities visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to take documents related to the probes, according to […]

15 hours ago

This image courtesy of Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plum...

Associated Press

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An erupting volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent a towering cloud of ash into the air Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an inflight warning to pilots. The Shishaldin Volcano began erupting July 11, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. A U.S. Coast Guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson, president and CEO of the Rainbow/PUSH (People United to Serve/Save H...

Associated Press

The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson announced Saturday that he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago. Jackson, 81, announced his resignation during a quiet farewell speech at the organization’s annual convention, where the group paid tribute to him […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia