Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa auto collision leaves one person dead

Jul 14, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

One person is dead following a traffic collision in Mesa on Friday. (Mesa Police Department)...

One person is dead following a traffic collision in Mesa on Friday. (Mesa Police Department)

(Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — One person is dead after a collision in Mesa, according to police.

RELATED STORIES

Two cars collided about a half-mile south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road on Friday. According to the Mesa Police Department, it appeared to be a head-on collision that caused the truck to roll over.

One adult and three children were in a pickup truck. All three were transported to a local trauma center with one of the children being listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Toyota Prius died at the scene, according to the release.

 The incident is still under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

APS power grid to endure record-breaking heat wave...

Serena O'Sullivan

APS says power grid can stand up to extended Arizona heat wave

As temps stay in the 110 degree range, some people worry that the heat will tamper with the APS power grid. Officials say that won't happen.

22 hours ago

Northbound State Route 87 lanes reopen this weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Northbound State Route 87 is ready for weekend travel after Tanker Fire scorching

Drivers who want to use the northbound State Route 87 lanes will be able to make a solid plan, since ADOT is restoring the burned lanes.

22 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/Grand Canyon NPS)...

KTAR.com

Man pleads guilty to leading an illegal packrafting trip in Grand Canyon National Park

A man has pleaded guilty to leading an illegal packrafting trip in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Friday.

22 hours ago

(City of Phoenix Photo)...

Christine Stanwood/ABC15 Arizona

Can ‘cool pavement’ actually make your Valley home warmer? Experts weigh in

According to a recent report, it's possible someone could feel several degrees warmer on Valley cool pavement versus asphalt.

22 hours ago

Mugshot of Ignacio Alvarez. He claimed self-defense but was arrested after a fatal shooting Wednesd...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after fatal Phoenix shooting despite claim of self-defense

A man who claimed self-defense was arrested after a fatal shooting Wednesday outside a Phoenix apartment complex.

22 hours ago

A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Ari...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could approach 120 degrees this weekend as heat wave continues

There's an outside chance that temperatures will soar to the rarely seen 120-degree level in Phoenix this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Mesa auto collision leaves one person dead