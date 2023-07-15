Mesa auto collision leaves one person dead

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a collision in Mesa, according to police.

Two cars collided about a half-mile south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road on Friday. According to the Mesa Police Department, it appeared to be a head-on collision that caused the truck to roll over.

One adult and three children were in a pickup truck. All three were transported to a local trauma center with one of the children being listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Toyota Prius died at the scene, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

