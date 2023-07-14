Close
Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting that witness described as man opening fire on police

Jul 14, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local authorities responded to a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota. and a witness described it as a man opening fire on police.

Fargo police termed it a “critical incident,” but provided no details.

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire ringing out over just a few seconds.

Chenoa Peterson said she was driving by the scene with her 22-year-old daughter when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police.

“He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like ‘Oh my God! He’s shooting!’” she told The Associated Press.

Peterson’s first instinct was to pull over and try to help, but her daughter convinced her to leave.

“It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that,” she said.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to a “shooting incident” but provided no details.

Police said in social media updates that they were asking residents to evacuate from an area of about one block along a city avenue as they continued to investigate, urging people to stay clear of the large law enforcement presence. Authorities have said they planned to release more details later on the shooting.

