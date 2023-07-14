Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles

Jul 14, 2023, 1:38 PM

"Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, swims through a wave, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Bea...

"Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, swims through a wave, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. "Marcia," named by her rescuers after being found off Marathon suffering from positive buoyancy disorder, was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital and was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released off the Florida Keys Friday to participate in the Tour de Turtles, an online educational tracking program coordinated by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the initiative is to follow 12 sea turtles for three months. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released Friday to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles.

The Tour de Turtles, now in its 16th year, is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the group will track a dozen sea turtles released from beaches in Florida and several Caribbean islands.

“The Tour de Turtles is raising awareness about sea turtles and the threats to their survival,” Sea Turtle Conservancy senior research biologist Dr. Dan Evans said. “We are also learning about where they’re going, where they’re finding food, and what the possible threats to those areas are.”

The young green sea turtle named Marcia, who was found floating off the Middle Keys in March, suffered from positive buoyancy disorder. The condition leaves sea turtles unable to dive down for food. Causes include internal infection, gastrointestinal tract obstruction and spinal or lung injuries, sometimes caused by boat strikes.

Officials at the Turtle Hospital treated Marcia, who weighs about 50 pounds (23 kilograms), with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a diet of greens and mixed seafood.

“It’s really important to protect sea turtles like Marcia,” Turtle Hospital general manager Bette Zirkelbach said. “This tracking and the information it brings to scientists through Tour de Turtles is going to help this species survive.”

Green sea turtles are classified as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.

United States News

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nearly three hours before a mass shooting turned a south Baltimore neighborhood block party into a scene of terror and bloodshed, the city’s police department received a call about hundreds of partygoers armed with guns and knives — but on-duty officers decided no police services were required. The decision contributed to a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP attorneys general cite affirmative action ruling in warning to companies over ‘discrimination’

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen state attorneys general – all Republicans – sent a letter Thursday to the CEOs of the U.S.’s 100 biggest companies, warning of legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices. The letter cited the Supreme Court’s recent and controversial affirmative action ruling — which declared […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A man died after a St. Louis police officer shocked him with a Taser

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police officer died within hours, police said Friday. The man died after police were called Thursday night to a report that he was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police said arriving officers found the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Friday set a trial date for two men charged in the killing of rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper, Shelby County […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine One on...

Associated Press

Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday temporarily paused a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts. Biden administration lawyers had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by U.S. District […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second of two firefighters who were fatally injured while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Friday. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the Cathedral […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles