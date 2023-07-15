Close
ARIZONA NEWS

APS says power grid can stand up to extended Arizona heat wave

Jul 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

APS power grid to endure record-breaking heat wave...

Power lines are seen in the area of Springerville, Arizona. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Don’t worry about your power going off during this excessive heat wave, according to the Arizona Public Service. The APS power grid is ready in case this 15-day streak of 110+ degree temperatures continues.

“APS is ready and well prepared to meet the increased demand for energy as Arizonans endure triple digit heat and turn up their ACs,” according to a Thursday APS announcement.

When it comes to extreme heat, APS prepares years in advance. Resource planners project Arizonans’ energy needs by tracking the state’s growth and keeping a close eye on forecasted summer temps.

APS Vice President of Resource Management Justin Joiner likened the summer to the Super Bowl.

RELATED STORIES

“We plan and practice for it year-round,” he said in a statement. “We’re prepared for the potentially record-breaking stretch of 110+ degree days.”

APS power grid has all it needs to keep ACs pumping

“Every year APS invests more than $1.5 billion to maintain and upgrade the grid, replacing aging electrical equipment and installing new technology to continue providing the reliable service customers count on,” according to the APS statement.

On top of that, APS crews use drones, robot dogs and infrared imaging to pinpoint equipment issues before they impact customers, the statement said.

However, Joiner recommended Arizonans to stay hydrated and look out for their neighbors. This heat wave is dangerous. Maricopa County confirmed that 12 people have died from heat-related issues so far this year.

Meteorologists predict temperatures will soar this weekend, breaking records and placing a huge demand on electricity resources. If this sizzling heat wave trigger a multi-day blackout, thousands of people could die, according to a May study.

Luckily, this future seems unlikely as Phoenix city leaders and APS officials are confident that the power grid can withstand this heat wave.

“Just like our crews prepare to stay safe during extreme temperatures, we encourage people to have a plan to stay safe,” Joiner said.

