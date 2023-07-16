Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Connecticut data center company proposes first Arizona project in East Valley

Jul 16, 2023, 5:00 AM

A conceptual rendering of Edged Energy's proposed 126,000-square-foot Arizona data center in the Ea...

A conceptual rendering of Edged Energy's proposed 126,000-square-foot Arizona data center in the East Valley. (Edged Energy via Mesa documents)

(Edged Energy via Mesa documents)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


A new-to-market data center company is looking to bring a zero-water, zero-carbon footprint data center near the Loop 202 freeway and Warner Road in southeast Mesa.

Darien, Connecticut-based Edged Energy filed applications with Mesa’s design review board and planning and zoning board to bring a 126,000-square-foot building on a 14-acre site. The plans call for a new data center with office space and equipment yards.

The site is located just to the west of Scannell Properties’ ongoing industrial park in the area.

The project will also call for improvements such as driveway extensions, parking, fire and water lines and a new substation. Construction of a new substation would be coordinated with Salt River Project. In its project application, Edged said it implements “sustainable data infrastructure platforms operating with zero water and zero carbon footprint.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

