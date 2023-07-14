Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sheepherder is severely injured when black bear attacks him in Colorado wilderness

Jul 14, 2023, 10:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A black bear attacked a sheepherder in the Colorado mountains, leaving the 35-year-old man severely injured with bites to his head and other wounds, wildlife officials said. The bear suspected of attacking him was later killed.

The attack, the first reported in Colorado this year, happened early Tuesday in the Weiminuche Wilderness in the San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado, the state Parks and Wildlife department said in a news release.

The man awoke to a disturbance between the bear and his sheep at about 1 a.m. and fired a rifle at the bear before being attacked, the agency said. The man was bitten on the head and had wounds to an arm and hand, officials said.

After managing to return to his tent and contact his cousin, he was airlifted to one hospital and then another for surgery, it said. He was released on Wednesday.

He worked for a rancher who had a permit to allow sheep to graze in the remote area, the agency said, a common summer practice with livestock.

State wildlife officials worked with an agent and a team of dogs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service to track the bear. A male bear with chest wounds and weighing about 250 pounds was found and shot Tuesday night, Parks and Wildlife officials said.

“This is a difficult part of the job,” Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager Adrian Archuleta said in the news release. “But when it comes to injuries to humans as a result of a predator attack, human health and safety is our top priority.”

The bear also killed two sheep and fed on them, Parks and Wildlife spokesperson John Livingston said Friday. Wool was found in its stomach and human DNA was found on its claws, but further testing is needed to confirm that the DNA matches that taken from the human, he said.

Black bears eat mostly berries and acorns but will attack smaller animals like sheep, goats and chickens if they have an opportunity, he said.

United States News

Associated Press

Indiana police ask state to revoke license of treatment center where 3 patients died within a week

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of an addiction treatment center where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. The St. Joseph County Police Department said in a […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who wa...

Associated Press

Mississippi, under judge’s order, starts allowing religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school. Mississippi is one of the poorest states and has high rates of health problems such as obesity and heart disease. But it has […]

11 hours ago

FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 202...

Associated Press

UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

UN council wants options in 30 days to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council ordered the secretary-general on Friday to consider options to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs, including a possible U.N. peacekeeping force and a non-U.N. multinational force. A resolution adopted unanimously by the council asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back on options within 30 days. It also […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges

A arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges, authorities said Friday. Taylor Taranto, 37, was already facing misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, and a grand jury indicted him on additional felony charges alleging he illegally carried a firearm without […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sheepherder is severely injured when black bear attacks him in Colorado wilderness