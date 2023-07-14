Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says

Jul 14, 2023, 8:14 AM

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban to...

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak, the National Weather Service said Friday.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Weather service staff who surveyed the storm damage tracks have confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening, the agency’s Chicago-area office said in an update. The agency said it would continue investigating the outbreak over the next few days.

The 11 twisters were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells, the weather service said.

Eight of the confirmed tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0, which produce winds of 65-85 mph (105-137 kph), while the three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1, which have winds of 86-110 mph (138-177 kph), it said.

Over the years, many tornadoes have struck the Chicago area, and several have hit within the limits of the nation’s third largest city, the weather service said.

An outbreak this spring produced 22 tornadoes in Chicago’s expansive metro area, tying the record for the most in the region in a single calendar day, or a 24-hour span, the weather service said. The 22-tornado record was previously set during a June 30, 2014, outbreak.

The weather service’s tornado records for the Chicago area date to 1950.

United States News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., right, and his attorney George Gomez, appear before Judge George D. Strickland...

Associated Press

November trial set for father of suspect in deadly July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge on Friday set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year. The father, Robert Crimo Jr., told Judge George […]

11 hours ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert M...

Associated Press

Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested that she […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

A man killed by Iowa police after a homicide and carjacking had a ‘hit list,’ authorities say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say they found a “hit list” at the home of a Nebraska man suspected of a homicide and carjacking before being fatally shot by police in western Iowa over the weekend. Investigators said they found two guns in the stolen car driven by Matthew Briggs, 41. When detectives […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheepherder is severely injured when black bear attacks him in Colorado wilderness

DENVER (AP) — A black bear attacked a sheepherder in the Colorado mountains, leaving the 35-year-old man severely injured with bites to his head and other wounds, wildlife officials said. The bear suspected of attacking him was later killed. The attack, the first reported in Colorado this year, happened early Tuesday in the Weiminuche Wilderness […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana police ask state to revoke license of treatment center where 3 patients died within a week

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of an addiction treatment center where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. The St. Joseph County Police Department said in a […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who wa...

Associated Press

Mississippi, under judge’s order, starts allowing religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school. Mississippi is one of the poorest states and has high rates of health problems such as obesity and heart disease. But it has […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says