2 killed, 1 injured when small plane crashes in Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri

Jul 14, 2023, 6:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing two of the three occupants.

Killed were Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, Missouri, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond, Missouri, police said. Gary Vandiver, 54, of Richmond, suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened just after noon, not long after the plane took off from Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach. A motorist called 911 and said he saw a plane that appeared to be crashing. Searchers found the plane near a tree.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

2 killed, 1 injured when small plane crashes in Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri