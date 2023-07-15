Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents

Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

high-income tax dodgers had to pay up...

The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency.

IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.

In one case, an individual had used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley, and roughly 100 high-income individuals attempted to get favorable tax treatment through Puerto Rico without meeting certain tax requirements. Many of those cases are expected to face criminal investigation.

“It just shows you how much money is out there in delinquent taxes, and there are so many more cases for us to tackle,” said new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, just four months into the job. “There’s just a significant opportunity there.”

The agency did not provide figures for how those high-dollar tax collections compared with previous years.

Werfel, in a call with reporters on Thursday, said the federal tax collector’s enhanced ability to identify tax delinquents comes from resources provided by the Inflation Reduction Act passed last August by Democrats.

The agency was in line for an $80 billion infusion of funds under the law but that money is vulnerable to potential cutbacks.

Holding tax dodgers accountable

House Republicans built a $1.4 billion reduction to the IRS into the debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress earlier this summer. The White House said the debt deal also includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other non-defense programs.

Now, the agency is trying to show the value of the Inflation Reduction Act funding for taxpayers as appropriations season closes in, and to show the impact of its efforts to do more to audit high-income taxpayers. Last summer Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave IRS leadership instructions not to increase audit rates on people making less than $400,000 a year annually, and to focus on high-income taxpayers.

The IRS said its workers answered three million more phone calls compared to last filing season, cut wait times to three minutes from 28 and completely cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 tax returns that had no errors. It is opening new taxpayer assistance centers and holding events to help people who live far from the agency’s in-person offices.

“The mixed results here of some taxpayers, still frustrated, and some taxpayers seeing dramatic improvements tells us we have more work to do,” Werfel said.

The IRS’s enforcement staff has shrunk by about one-third since 2010 and has been operating with outdated technology that the agency said it is gradually automating.

In April, the agency released a report outlining how it would spend the money allotted through the Inflation Reduction Act, such as bringing more paper-based systems online and answering taxpayers’ phone calls promptly.

Other plans are more ambitious, including exploring ways to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system, which is currently being piloted.

The idea of providing additional funding for the agency has been politically controversial since 2013, when the IRS under the Obama administration was found to scrutinize political groups that applied for tax-exempt status.

A Treasury Department Inspector General report found that both conservative and liberal groups were chosen for scrutiny.

United States News

Associated Press

Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Rex Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello over a decade ago. He […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated $640 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to […]

23 hours ago

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Secretary of State, right, attends a panel about elections during the su...

Associated Press

Efforts to deceive are a top concern among state election officials heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts to deceive the public about voting and elections remain a top concern for state election officials as they dig into preparations for the 2024 election. Misinformation and the emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools to create false and misleading content were cited in interviews with several secretaries of state gathered recently […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to...

Associated Press

Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions, forcing less experienced leaders into top jobs and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Senators in both parties — including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell — […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. He's b...

Associated Press

The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s been former President Donald Trump remains the race’s dominant front-runner. Early leaders don’t always go on to win their party’s nomination, but a growing sense of Trump’s inevitability is raising alarms among some Republicans desperate for the party to move on. Some described a sense of panic — or “DEFCON […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers

The Marshfield Village Store, which sits at the junction of two country highways in a tiny Vermont town, has become a little bit of everything in recent days as residents struggle to recover from historic floods that battered the state. First the shop in Marshfield, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of the state’s biggest […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents