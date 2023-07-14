Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Korea’s ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN Security Council

Jul 13, 2023, 9:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea’s U.N. ambassador defended his country’s recent long-range missile launch in a rare appearance at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday where he also accused the United States of driving the situation in northeast Asia “to the brink of nuclear war.”

Kim Song told the council that Wednesday’s test-flight of the developmental nuclear threats and deploying a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea for the first time in 14 years.

Kim said the missile launch had “no negative effect on the security of a neighboring country,” pointing to Japan’s announcement that the ICBM — which flew at a steep angle — landed in the North’s waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook countered, asking: “How can an ICBM launch ever make neighboring countries appear safe?”

Diplomats said Kim’s appearance was the first time a North Korean diplomat addressed the Security Council since 2017.

Hwang said each of North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches allow the country to advance its technology toward its goal of having an arsenal of nuclear-armed weapons.

Immediately before the meeting, a statement from nine council members including the U.S. and Japan, joined by South Korea, was read to reporters condemning the launch “in the strongest possible terms” and stressing that it was the 20th ballistic missile launch this year in blatant violation of multiple Security Council resolutions banning such tests.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions seeking — so far unsuccessfully — to cut funds and curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The last sanctions resolution was adopted by the council in December 2017, and China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over a spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The two veto-wielding permanent members have blocked any council action including statements to the media since then.

The statement by the 10 countries said the Security Council cannot remain silent in the face of so many North Korean provocations and must send a message to all proliferators “that this behavior is unlawful, destabilizing, and will not be normalized.” It also called on all countries to confront North Korea’s illicit activities to generate revenue such as cybercrime.

But Russia and China remained opposed to any council action.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun took note of the latest missile test but criticized the heightened U.S. military pressure on North Korea and its deployment of strategic weapons to the Korean Peninsula.

He said the long-time view of the U.S. and other countries that North Korea poses a security threat and their obsession with sanctions put North Korea under “existential pressure,” while the country’s own legitimate concerns “have never been addressed.”

Zhang said history since the 1990s clearly shows that dialogue and negotiation are the only way to ease tensions, and he urged the U.S. and North Korea to resume talks.

The statement from the 10 countries said they remain committed to diplomacy without preconditions. Song made no mention of talks, which have been stalled since 2018.

United States News

FILE - Protester David Barrows carries a sign during a rally to press Congress to pass voting right...

Associated Press

Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in ...

Associated Press

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the six-month sprint to the Donald Trump. The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he has struggled to generate the level of enthusiasm that Trump commands from […]

22 hours ago

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on t...

Associated Press

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico revokes license of local marijuana retailer for selling cannabis from California

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has revoked the license of a marijuana retailer in Albuquerque for selling out-of-state cannabis in violation of state law, the state cannabis control division announced Thursday. Regulators allege that the Paradise Exotics Distro cannabis store on a central shopping thoroughfare sold cannabis products imported from California and marked […]

22 hours ago

Powerball logo...

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

22 hours ago

FILE - Charlie Javice, second from left, founder of a student loan assistance startup company charg...

Associated Press

Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday as a prosecutor claimed that she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah Fergenson described criminal charges against Frank founder Charlie Javice and codefendant Olivier […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

North Korea’s ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN Security Council