US 60/Grand Avenue reopens in Glendale after pedestrian crash shut down traffic

Jul 16, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

US 60 reopens in both directions in Glendale...

An image of Myrtle Street near U.S. 60, which is close to the crash site. (Google Street View photo)

(Google Street View photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Both directions of the U.S. 60 have reopened after a Sunday morning car crash shut down traffic in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved collision near Grand and Myrtle avenues, according to Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Safety and Media Relations manager.

“The single vehicle involved remained on scene and has complied with officers,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.”

The westbound lanes were closed at 59th Avenue and the eastbound lanes were cut off at 67th Avenue, ADOT said.

Drivers had to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

