ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian car crash shuts down US 60/Grand Avenue in both directions in Glendale

Jul 16, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 8:44 am

US 60 closed in both directions in Glendale...

An image of Myrtle Street near U.S. 60, which is close to the crash site. (Google Street View photo)

(Google Street View photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Sunday morning car crash shut down the U.S. 60 in both directions in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved collision near Grand and Myrtle avenues, according to Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Safety and Media Relations manager.

“The single vehicle involved remained on scene and has complied with officers,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.”

The westbound lanes are closed at 59th Avenue and those heading eastbound will find traffic cut off at 67th Avenue, ADOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes.

“Detectives are currently on scene,” Sanitago said. “The road will remain closed for the next few hours between 57th Ave and Myrtle.”

ADOT doesn’t know when the highway will reopen.

