US 60 closed in both directions in Glendale...

PHOENIX – A Sunday morning car crash shut down the U.S. 60 in both directions in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved collision near Grand and Myrtle avenues, according to Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Safety and Media Relations manager.

“The single vehicle involved remained on scene and has complied with officers,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.”

*CLOSURE* US 60 is CLOSED in both directions in Glendale. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 154 near Myrtle Ave. WB is closed at 59th Ave and EB is closed at 67th Ave. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/By4crqr6u8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 16, 2023

The westbound lanes are closed at 59th Avenue and those heading eastbound will find traffic cut off at 67th Avenue, ADOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes.

“Detectives are currently on scene,” Sanitago said. “The road will remain closed for the next few hours between 57th Ave and Myrtle.”

ADOT doesn’t know when the highway will reopen.

