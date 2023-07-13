Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal

Jul 13, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 8, 2019. Chang pleaded not guilty in a federal court in New York, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world's poorest countries. (AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phill Magakoe, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Mozambique’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors said defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries.

Manuel Chang served as finance minister from 2005 to 2015 for Mozambique, a country of 31 million on Africa’s southern coast on the Indian Ocean. He was ordered detained until at least October, when his attorneys argue for a dismissal of his case.

Chang is accused of receiving bribes of up to $18 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Until his extradition to the United States Wednesday, Chang had been held in South Africa after being arrested in Johannesburg in 2018 on a U.S. warrant.

“He is relieved to be here,” his lawyer, Adam Ford, said after the arraignment in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

He had fought his extradition to the U.S., and the Mozambican government’s own attempts to have Chang face trial in Mozambique had been dismissed by several South African courts. Some groups opposed his return to his own country because of concerns that he would likely be treated leniently.

In a letter a month ago to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, one of Chang’s attorneys sought to have the case dismissed, asserting that Chang’s right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Ford has called the charges “meritless” and asserted that Chang would be acquitted — like another key figure in the alleged scheme who was acquitted by a U.S. jury in 2019.

The judge raised that point in court Thursday, but was persuaded by the prosecution’s suggestion that another jury might see things differently.

In 2019, a federal jury acquitted co-defendant Jean Boustani, a Lebanese national who worked for a Middle Eastern shipbuilding company, who was accused by American authorities of fraud related to $200 million in bribes and kickbacks as part of the broader scheme.

Much of Thursday’s hearing focused on whether Chang should be released on bail. The judge, citing the amount of money involved and the gravity of the charges, agreed with prosecutors that he could be a flight risk.

During the hearing an attorney for the U.S. government, Hiral Mehta, provided a preview of the evidence that could be introduced during a trial, including emails, spreadsheets, bank records and other financial documents.

The scandal centers on loans totaling $2 billion that were supposed to go toward purchasing fishing vessels and naval patrol boats to bolster Mozambique’s fishing industry. But prosecutors say the investments never happened.

The scandal caused a financial crisis in Mozambique when the International Monetary Fund withdrew its support for the country after the so-called “hidden debts” were revealed in 2016.

In 2021, Swiss bank Credit Suisse agreed to pay at least $475 million to British and American authorities to settle bribery and kickback allegations stemming from their involvement with the corrupt loans.

At least 10 people have already been convicted and sentenced to prison by a Mozambican court over the scandal, including Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving up to $33 million from the corrupt deal.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jean Boustani’s last name.

___

Associated Press Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico revokes license of local marijuana retailer for selling cannabis from California

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has revoked the license of a marijuana retailer in Albuquerque for selling out-of-state cannabis in violation of state law, the state cannabis control division announced Thursday. Regulators allege that the Paradise Exotics Distro cannabis store on a central shopping thoroughfare sold cannabis products imported from California and marked […]

19 hours ago

Powerball logo...

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

19 hours ago

FILE - Charlie Javice, second from left, founder of a student loan assistance startup company charg...

Associated Press

Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday as a prosecutor claimed that she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah Fergenson described criminal charges against Frank founder Charlie Javice and codefendant Olivier […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Oil and gas withdrawal around US park stirs debate over economic costs for Native American tribe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress voiced opposition Thursday to the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban. U.S. Rep. Eli Crane was among those to speak […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man gets 18 years in federal prison for supporting Islamic State extremist group

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused in 2020 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S. and acquiring an arsenal of weapons was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison. Mohammed Al-Azhari, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was sentenced in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to attempting […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

The FTC reportedly opens an investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal