Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

Jul 13, 2023, 2:29 PM

Associated Press

BY


COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the state to investigate earlier this week after receiving a complaint against Rahming and finding preliminary information supporting the accusation.

Before his arrest, Rahming had worked for the sheriff’s office for about two years. He has since been fired.

According to arrest documents obtained by WANF-TV, Rahming is accused of raping a woman early morning Saturday at a school west of Covington. The documents say the woman, who was not under arrest, was in Rahming’s patrol car while he was on duty before he ordered her out, threw her on the ground and assaulted her.

Rahming remains jailed. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

