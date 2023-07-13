Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Justice Kavanaugh seeks to dispel the notion that the Supreme Court is partisan

Jul 13, 2023, 1:41 PM

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court bu...

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Kavanaugh sought Thursday, July 13, 2023, to dispel notions of a partisan high court, stressing the collegial relationships among the justices that sometimes help them land on the same sides of issues despite their differences. Kavanaugh sought Thursday to dispel notions of a partisan high court, stressing the collegial relationships among the justices that sometimes help them land on the same sides of issues despite their differences. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to the mixed President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program.

“The court is an institution of law. It’s an institution of law not of politics, not of partisanship,” Kavanaugh said at a judicial conference in Minnesota, in the first public remarks by a justice since the court recessed for the summer late last month.

The federal law aimed at keeping Native American children with Native families.

And the term was marked by other notable surprises, rejecting conservative positions in a deportation priorities.

“We have lived up, in my estimation, to deciding cases based on law and not based on partisan affiliation and partisanship,” Kavanaugh said. “We don’t caucus in separate rooms. We don’t meet separately. We’re not sitting on different sides of the aisle at an oral argument. … We work as a group of nine.”

Speaking to an audience of judges, attorneys and court personnel from the 8th Circuit, which stretches from Minnesota and the Dakotas south to Arkansas, Kavanaugh said he didn’t fully appreciate until he joined the court how much time the nine justices spend alone with each other.

He estimated that they eat lunch together around 65 times a year.

“And the rule at lunch is you can’t talk about work,” he said. “It’s a good rule. … It builds relationships and friendships and then when we have tough cases — and we only really have tough cases — you have a reservoir of good will toward each of the other people.”

Kavanaugh said he was warmly welcomed in his first term in 2018 by then-Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, who were part of the court’s liberal wing. He also praised his working relationships with the two newest justices, conservative Amy Coney Barrett and liberal Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Kavanaugh, who was the justice most often in the majority this term in divided cases, said the Supreme Court hears 60 to 70 cases a term and that only a relative few might get most of the attention. But he said there are lots of 9-0 decisions, and there can also be a lot of 7-2 and 6-3 decisions.

“All sorts of different lineups,” he said. “And so I might be working with Sonia Sotomayor on the Andy Warhol case, while we disagree on a case on the competition clause. We’re not going to let our relationship where we’re working together on one suffer just because we disagree on the other. And that’s going on with all nine of us on a daily basis.”

Kavanaugh only briefly mentioned Chief Justice John Roberts said in May that the justices were continuing to work on that as a group.

“That’s accurate,” he said. “I’m not going to add anything to what the chief justice has said on that topic.”

Roberts offered no specifics at the time, and the justices have not adopted an ethics code.

Kavanaugh said people getting upset when the high court makes difficult decisions comes with the territory. He said the best the justices can do is try to be consistent, clearly explain their reasoning, and try to show that they actually are working as a team of nine on difficult cases instead of caucusing on a partisan basis.

“You shouldn’t be in this line of work if you don’t like criticism,” he said. “Because you’re going to get it. And you’re going to get a lot of it.”

United States News

Associated Press

Oil and gas withdrawal around US park stirs debate over economic costs for Native American tribe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress voiced opposition Thursday to the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban. U.S. Rep. Eli Crane was among those to speak […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man gets 18 years in federal prison for supporting Islamic State extremist group

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused in 2020 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S. and acquiring an arsenal of weapons was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison. Mohammed Al-Azhari, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was sentenced in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to attempting […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

The FTC reportedly opens an investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chica...

Associated Press

Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis must enact police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, after a judge on Thursday approved a settlement agreement between the city and the state Human Rights Department. The Star Tribune reported that Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch signed the settlement, which calls for de-escalation whenever possible, limits on […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge sentences man to 15 years for arranging smuggling trip that ended with crash killing 13 people

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for coordinating a smuggling trip in which two dozen migrants were stacked into a Ford Expedition that crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing 13 people outside a California desert town. Jose Cruz Noguez pleaded guilty earlier this year to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...

Associated Press

Stray bullet hits a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Latasha Smith, 49, was in bed on Dec. 11 when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Justice Kavanaugh seeks to dispel the notion that the Supreme Court is partisan