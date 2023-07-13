Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region

Jul 13, 2023, 12:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands.

Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces has spilled into Darfur where war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed back in 2003. He said the country is now “in peril of allowing history to repeat itself,” Khan said.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC and Khan said the court’ still has a mandate under that measure to investigate crimes. He said people in the vast region are living in fear of their lives, in the middle of conflict and with their homes burning.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan city is investigating after a local hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or a woman is not welcome at her business. Christine Geiger’s online posts have drawn criticism from Traverse City’s mayor and other officials, who said they […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A boat passes along Lake Lanier, April 23, 2013, in Buford, Ga. Fashion designer Tameka Fost...

Associated Press

Usher’s ex-wife wants to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son

ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher is calling to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Fashion designer Tameka Foster has collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition imploring officials to “drain, clean, and restore” Lake Sidney Lanier, to allow for safety improvements and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

Top North Carolina senator says chances for more sanctioned gambling “better than 50-50”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators expressed optimism Thursday that a further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling will be worked out before legislators end this year’s regular business later this summer. The General Assembly hasn’t adjourned while House and Senate Republicans negotiate sticking points on a two-year state government budget that […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cluster munitions provided by the United States have now arrived in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday. The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange...

Associated Press

Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former California police chief was convicted on Thursday of joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol with a hatchet in his backpack and plotting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A judge in Washington’s federal court heard testimony without a jury before convicting Alan Hostetter, a […]

13 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with Chinese Communist Party's foreign ...

Associated Press

US eyes massive ramp-up in diplomatic personnel and spending at new Pacific island embassies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new U.S. embassies in the Pacific islands as the Biden administration forges ahead with efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region. In a notice sent to Congress this week, the department said it […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region