Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mother who took ailing newborn from Phoenix hospital arrested for alleged child abuse

Jul 13, 2023, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Rosa Santana, the mother accused of taking her newborn baby from a Phoenix, Arizona, hospital Wedne...

(Rosa Santana - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police Department Photos)

(Rosa Santana - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – The mother who took her newborn baby from a Phoenix hospital Wednesday against medical advice, triggering an Amber Alert, has been arrested for alleged child abuse, authorities said.

Rosa Santana, 24, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of abuse of a vulnerable child Thursday after being arrested in west Phoenix the previous night.

Officers responded to a missing child call around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Valleywise Medical Health at 24th and Roosevelt streets, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They learned that Santana put her son, who was 5 days old at the time, in a duffle bag and left the hospital with him.

The child had been receiving treatment at the hospital, and his life was in danger without it.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators developed leads and tracked the mother and child to an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road.

The baby was returned to the hospital to continue his treatments, and Santana was taken into custody, police said.

The Amber Alert was issued around 7 p.m. and canceled about three hours later. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the infant was attached to a feeding tube when he was taken.

“Valleywise Health took immediate action to search for the mother and infant and is fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the hospital said in a statement after the Amber Alert was issued.

“We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix in court over the Zone, Valley heat on record watch

Arizona's News Roundup this week covers Phoenix in court over the Zone and the Valley on record heat watch.

13 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video in fatal shooting of suspect wielding pellet gun

The Phoenix Police Department released video on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a suspect who turned out to be wielding a pellet gun.

13 hours ago

photo displays groceries at a store...

Sydney Carruth | Cronkite News

Metro Phoenix inflation cools, but remains above national average rise

Phoenix-area inflation has cooled since its peak last summer, but the region is still higher than the national average, new data shows.

13 hours ago

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trai...

Associated Press

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along a freeway exit ramp near St. Louis.

13 hours ago

"People are just out and about a little bit more and behaving sometimes in ways that they normally ...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says high temperatures lead to bad behavior

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone wants cooler heads to prevail while temperatures, and crime, rise in metro Phoenix.

13 hours ago

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day...

Associated Press

Arizona Republican among top Democratic targets in 2024 race for House control

Republican Rep. David Schweikert, who won his last election in Arizona by just 3,200 votes, is among the top 2024 targets for Democrats.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Mother who took ailing newborn from Phoenix hospital arrested for alleged child abuse