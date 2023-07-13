Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US eyes massive ramp-up in diplomatic personnel and spending at new Pacific island embassies

Jul 13, 2023, 11:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new U.S. embassies in the Pacific islands as the Biden administration forges ahead with efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

In a notice sent to Congress this week, the department said it envisions hiring up to 40 staffers over the next five years for each of four recently opened or soon-to-be-opened embassies in the Pacific. Those include an embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands, that opened in January; an embassy in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, that opened in May and planned embassies in Port Vila, Vanuatu, and in Tarawa, Kiribati. Currently there are only two temporary American staffers each in Honiara and Nuku’alofa.

At each of those posts, the department says it will spend at least $10 million for start-up, design and construction costs. Only a portion of that amount is included in the administration’s current budget proposal and the department said that in addition to that amount, each new embassy will need $3.3 million a year to cover upkeep and operating costs.

The update to Congress, which was sent on Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, comes as the administration moves to boost the U.S. presence in the Pacific in response to China’s increasing assertiveness there.

It also came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Indonesia for a southeast Asian regional security forum and planned an extended Pacific trip at the end of July.

The notice pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the United States recognizes and said the U.S. needs to catch up.

“The lack of a permanent U.S. diplomatic presence in more heavily populated (Pacific islands) undermines U.S. efforts to engage as an indispensable partner and Pacific power during a time of heightened strategic competition,” it said. “To address this challenge, the United States has moved to dramatically increase its diplomatic and development engagement with the region.”

In the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Kiribati, initial staffing at the embassies will be limited to four resident American diplomats, including an ambassador, and five local staffers along with an as-yet undetermined number of local security guards, the department said.

However, it added that projected staffing at each embassy over the next five years could jump to between 30 and 40 American and local employees “as facility space allows.”

At the same time, the department said that attracting experienced and competent staff to fill the new posts will be difficult without offering incentives to prospective employees, suggesting that Congress may need to allocate more money if the U.S. is to remain competitive with China in the region.

“Recruitment for new and existing positions remains extremely difficult without a commensurate compensation package to attract talented officers asked to serve in remote locations subject to extreme weather phenomena, poor telecommunication systems, and inadequate medical and schooling facilities,” it said.

“Rectifying this situation would require an investment in resources and creative solutions to attract and retain a cadre of Pacific experts,” it said. “The United States needs to significantly increase staffing resources if it plans to robustly engage in the Pacific islands to preserve an open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The notification did not elaborate on what those resources or creative solutions might be.

United States News

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by sec...

Associated Press

Las Vegas police officer’s brother testifies against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The younger brother of a Las Vegas police officer testified against him Thursday, painting a clear picture for the jury of the how the two successfully pulled off a casino heist on the Strip. “Caleb told me that it was gonna be his operation and when it was happening I had […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Feb. 14, 2022. A man survived after plu...

Associated Press

Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — A man survived after plunging 150 feet (45.7 meters) into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada. The man, identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge, was rescued Wednesday by a crew aboard a Detroit mail delivery boat. “The force of the impact had ripped […]

12 hours ago

FILE - FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Ma...

Associated Press

Phone of man who killed 3 at Indiana mall had Hitler photos, `extremely graphic’ videos of killings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The cellphone of a 20-year-old man who fatally shot three people last year at an Indianapolis-area mall contained photos of Adolf Hitler, Nazi propaganda, firearms and “extremely graphic” videos of previous mass killings, police said Thursday. Police said the FBI found nothing on the phone about the mall or plans for last […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space, a trip that is expected to include the first of many ticket holders who have been waiting years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the company’s rocket-powered plane. The company announced Thursday that the window […]

12 hours ago

A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha...

Associated Press

Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong’s iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign supporting transgender youth during a special sessi...

Associated Press

Things to know about the latest court rulings and statehouse action over transgender rights

Five transgender children and their families sued Texas this week over a law that would bar transgender care for them and other minors, adding more uncertainty to the fate of policies to curtail the rights of transgender people. Most GOP-controlled states in the past few years have passed similar laws or others that would keep […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

US eyes massive ramp-up in diplomatic personnel and spending at new Pacific island embassies