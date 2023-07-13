Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Jersey lawyer pleads not guilty to a second series of sexual assaults in Boston

Jul 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges stemming from sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time.

Matthew Nilo, 35, was released on $50,000 bail at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court after entering pleas to a total of seven new charges, including rape, aggravated rape and assault to rape.

The new charges stem from five attacks on four women — one woman was attacked twice — in Boston’s North End between January 2007 and July 2008, prosecutors said. Nilo lived in the neighborhood at the time, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, and the attacks followed a similar pattern to the Charlestown cases.

Nilo was previously freed on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty in June in connection with the Charlestown attacks. He worked for a New-York-based cybersecurity company, was hired in January after passing a background check, and was suspended following his arrest.

Advances in DNA testing and genealogical testing led to identifying Nilo, who now lives in Weehawken, New Jersey, as a suspect, Hayden said.

“Nothing can eliminate the terror experienced by these survivors,” Hayden said after the arraignment. “But at least now they have the knowledge that Mr. Nilo must answer to the horrible charges he’s alleged to have committed. We hope this provides some solace to survivors of these attacks.”

Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, said his client denies the charges and the district attorney’s office was “piling on.”

“I think they’re trying to solve some unresolved cases, and I’m afraid that the government might be piling on, just trying to claim that Mr. Nilo committed these crimes,” Cataldo said outside the courtroom.

Nilo was tied to the Charlestown cases through DNA taken from a drinking glass he had used at a corporate event this year, and Cataldo has questioned the constitutionality of the way that evidence was collected without a warrant.

Hayden thinks it will stand up in court.

“We’re confident in the legality of the evidence we have recovered,” Hayden said.

Nilo is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 14.

United States News

FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The A...

Associated Press

US climate envoy John Kerry spars in heated exchanges with House Republicans ahead of Beijing trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry defended his negotiations with China — and angrily rebuffed what he called a “stupid” lie that he routinely travels by private jet — during a grilling by House Republicans on Thursday before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing. Kerry leaves Sunday for meetings […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

California Democrats revived a stalled bill on child trafficking after public pressure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature on Thursday revived a bill that would increase penalties for child traffickers following pressure from the public and Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, ...

Associated Press

Andrew Tate sues Florida woman, saying her lies led to human trafficking case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges. The widely followed former professional kickboxer and his brother, Tristan, are seeking at least $5 million in […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. C...

Associated Press

Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lobbyist Matt Borges appealed his 5-year sentence late Wednesday in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Borges, 51, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was convicted in March of racketeering alongside Householder. Authorities said the scheme involved secret payments to […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the Texas Capitol to speak against transgender-related ...

Associated Press

Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas families and doctors have filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to block the state’s new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, arguing it violates parental rights and discriminates against transgender teens. At least 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming care for minors. […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former priest to serve 5 years in prison for molesting juveniles

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former Catholic priest in Louisiana was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two state criminal charges of juvenile molestation. Patrick Wattigny, 55, entered the plea in Covington on Wednesday, New Orleans news outlets reported. He was sentenced after a statement was presented in court from a […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

New Jersey lawyer pleads not guilty to a second series of sexual assaults in Boston