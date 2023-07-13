PHOENIX – It may be a dry heat, but even that can’t save you when the Valley is staring down the barrel of another 110-plus-degree day.

If the heat is just another thing making it harder to keep up on all the top headlines, don’t sweat it!

Check out Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that brings you the top stories from around the state on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we talked about this week:

Phoenix in court over Zone homeless encampment lawsuit

Monday marked the start of a two-day trial for the city of Phoenix in its lawsuit regarding its clean-up of the Zone.

The trial ended a day early after hearing from business owners who initiated the lawsuit, as well as city officials and policy experts.

The judge is expected to make his ruling within a month.

Valley heatwave could hit a new record

The National Weather Service has again extended its excessive heat warning for the Phoenix metro area after Sky Harbor Airport has already hit at least 110 degrees for the last two weeks.

With temperatures expected to near 120 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix could shatter the previous record of most consecutive days at 110 or higher.

The record is 18 days, set in 1974.

Monsoon rain still seems far off but, at least the state’s drought isn’t taking a hit just yet.

