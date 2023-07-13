Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix in court over the Zone, Valley heat on record watch

Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:13 pm

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – It may be a dry heat, but even that can’t save you when the Valley is staring down the barrel of another 110-plus-degree day.

If the heat is just another thing making it harder to keep up on all the top headlines, don’t sweat it!

Check out Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that brings you the top stories from around the state on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we talked about this week:

Phoenix in court over Zone homeless encampment lawsuit

Monday marked the start of a two-day trial for the city of Phoenix in its lawsuit regarding its clean-up of the Zone.

The trial ended a day early after hearing from business owners who initiated the lawsuit, as well as city officials and policy experts.

The judge is expected to make his ruling within a month.

Valley heatwave could hit a new record

The National Weather Service has again extended its excessive heat warning for the Phoenix metro area after Sky Harbor Airport has already hit at least 110 degrees for the last two weeks.

With temperatures expected to near 120 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix could shatter the previous record of most consecutive days at 110 or higher.

The record is 18 days, set in 1974.

Monsoon rain still seems far off but, at least the state’s drought isn’t taking a hit just yet.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video in fatal shooting of suspect wielding pellet gun

The Phoenix Police Department released video on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a suspect who turned out to be wielding a pellet gun.

12 hours ago

photo displays groceries at a store...

Sydney Carruth | Cronkite News

Metro Phoenix inflation cools, but remains above national average rise

Phoenix-area inflation has cooled since its peak last summer, but the region is still higher than the national average, new data shows.

12 hours ago

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trai...

Associated Press

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along a freeway exit ramp near St. Louis.

12 hours ago

"People are just out and about a little bit more and behaving sometimes in ways that they normally ...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says high temperatures lead to bad behavior

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone wants cooler heads to prevail while temperatures, and crime, rise in metro Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day...

Associated Press

Arizona Republican among top Democratic targets in 2024 race for House control

Republican Rep. David Schweikert, who won his last election in Arizona by just 3,200 votes, is among the top 2024 targets for Democrats.

12 hours ago

(LumberjAxes photo)...

Wills Rice

LumberjAxes to open new restaurant, bar in Tempe Marketplace

LumberjAxes, a 13,000 square-foot restaurant, bar, and sporting venue destination inside Tempe Marketplace, is opening on Friday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix in court over the Zone, Valley heat on record watch