Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

Jul 13, 2023, 10:10 AM

The newest member of Shedd Aquarium's penguin population, a southern rockhopper chick who hatched o...

The newest member of Shedd Aquarium's penguin population, a southern rockhopper chick who hatched on June 16, is weighed during a daily wellness exam, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Chicago. The chick's parents, Edward and Annie, became famous in 2020 as part of the aquarium's "field trips," where penguins would visit locations such as the nearby Field Museum and Soldier Field while the aquarium was closed during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — It’s bright and early at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the penguin population’s newest member is ready for a wellness check.

A fuzzy brown southern rockhopper chick is gently plopped onto a scale in an exam room and Shedd’s penguin team members are happy with the results. So, it seems, is the chick, who waves its flippers in the air and stretches out its neck.

“You’re doing the happy flaps!” says senior trainer Katy Roxbury, who offers the chick bits of herring.

The first southern rockhopper penguin hatched at Shedd in eight years came out of its shell on June 16. The aquarium made modifications to the exhibit area and brought in a few new female penguins last year as part of the rockhopper breeding program. Shedd’s penguin colony also includes Magellanic penguins.

“We were very excited when we found out that this egg was fertile,” says penguin and otter supervisor Megan Vens-Policky. “We’ve been monitoring it closely. We’re seeing great growth and we’re seeing very attentive behavior from the parents, so we couldn’t be happier with how things are going.”

The chick’s parents, Edward and Annie, became famous in 2020 when they joined the aquarium’s “field trips,” visiting locations such as the nearby Field Museum and Soldier Field while the aquarium was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the daily wellness exam, the chick is weighed to see how much food it’s getting from mom and dad. Aquarium team members also offer additional food items, which helps the chick become comfortable with being handled.

The chick will remain nameless for three months while the penguin team focuses on its health and development. The sex of the chick will be determined by testing DNA from inside its egg shell.

Shedd is part of the Species Survival Plan, a global conservation program designed to optimize the genetics and health of the rockhopper population within accredited zoos and aquariums.

“The southern rockhopper population is a population of concern out in the wild so it’s one we definitely want to learn more about,” says Vens-Policky.

United States News

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trai...

Associated Press

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along a freeway exit ramp near St. Louis.

11 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by Massachusetts State Police on March 7, 2023, shows Francisco ...

Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew, not competent for trial

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein, basing her decision on a mental health evaluation of Francisco […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Army colonel gets $975,000 in sex assault case against former Joint Chiefs vice chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Army colonel has reached a court settlement of nearly $1 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The ultimately did not defeat — Hyten’s nomination for vice chairman in 2019. He served two years […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department to investigate jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county, with officials citing violence, filthy conditions and excessive force by jail officers. Investigators will look at living conditions, access to medical and mental health care, use of excessive force by staff and conditions […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats

ALBBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A mid-level state appeals court on Thursday ordered new congressional lines be drawn for New York, a ruling that could benefit Democrats in the 2024 fight for control of the U.S. House. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court reversed a lower court and directed a state redistricting commission to […]

11 hours ago

Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound pa...

Associated Press

Coroner identifies the 3 men killed in a Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Passengers from New Jersey, Arizona and Illinois were killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis, a coroner said Thursday. Fourteen others were injured in the accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Highland, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years