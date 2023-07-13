PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a suspect who turned out to be wielding a pellet gun.

Officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 9 p.m. on June 28 for a domestic violence call.

Video (Warning: Graphic content) shows officers attempting to arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Juan Reynoso, before Reynoso fled to the front yard of a nearby residence.

Reynoso appeared to retrieve a gun from the ground and continued to run away from police.

Officers then fired several rounds at Reynoso, who was struck multiple times.

Reynoso was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The gun recovered from the scene was a pellet gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun.

The involved officers are assigned to the Central City Precinct and have six years and seven years of service with the department, respectively.

An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is ongoing.

