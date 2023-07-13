Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police release video in fatal shooting of suspect wielding pellet gun

Jul 13, 2023, 11:32 AM

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)...

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released video on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a suspect who turned out to be wielding a pellet gun.

Officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 9 p.m. on June 28 for a domestic violence call.

Video (Warning: Graphic content) shows officers attempting to arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Juan Reynoso, before Reynoso fled to the front yard of a nearby residence.

Reynoso appeared to retrieve a gun from the ground and continued to run away from police.

RELATED STORIES

Officers then fired several rounds at Reynoso, who was struck multiple times.

Reynoso was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The gun recovered from the scene was a pellet gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun.

The involved officers are assigned to the Central City Precinct and have six years and seven years of service with the department, respectively.

An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

photo displays groceries at a store...

Sydney Carruth | Cronkite News

Metro Phoenix inflation cools, but remains above national average rise

Phoenix-area inflation has cooled since its peak last summer, but the region is still higher than the national average, new data shows.

12 hours ago

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trai...

Associated Press

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along a freeway exit ramp near St. Louis.

12 hours ago

"People are just out and about a little bit more and behaving sometimes in ways that they normally ...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says high temperatures lead to bad behavior

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone wants cooler heads to prevail while temperatures, and crime, rise in metro Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day...

Associated Press

Arizona Republican among top Democratic targets in 2024 race for House control

Republican Rep. David Schweikert, who won his last election in Arizona by just 3,200 votes, is among the top 2024 targets for Democrats.

12 hours ago

(LumberjAxes photo)...

Wills Rice

LumberjAxes to open new restaurant, bar in Tempe Marketplace

LumberjAxes, a 13,000 square-foot restaurant, bar, and sporting venue destination inside Tempe Marketplace, is opening on Friday.

12 hours ago

Playboi Carti...

Brandon Gray

Playboi Carti announces ‘Antagonist’ tour stop in Glendale this fall

American rapper Playboi Carti announced this week he will make a stop to the Valley on his global tour this fall.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Phoenix Police release video in fatal shooting of suspect wielding pellet gun