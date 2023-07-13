Close
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

Jul 13, 2023, 8:41 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories.

“The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

“Both organizations will benefit from each other’s established expertise in their respective industries, and believe in the responsible creation and use of these AI systems,” the statement said.

The two companies said they are also examining “potential use cases for generative AI in news products and services,” though didn’t give specifics.

