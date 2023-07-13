Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park

Jul 13, 2023, 7:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan woman struck in the head by a metal bracket that fell off a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park has sued the park and its parent company, alleging their negligence caused the accident that left her with traumatic brain injuries.

The August 2021 accident occurred as the then-44-year-old woman was waiting in line to ride the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky. At the time, it was world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

A state investigation found no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe, and no sanctions were brought. The ride has remained shuttered since the accident occurred.

The suit seeks undisclosed compensatory damages for the woman, her father — who was in line with her when she was hit — and her husband. The woman’s medical expenses have exceeded $2 million and are expected to reach more than $10 million because of additional treatments and surgery, according to the suit.

Cedar Point declined comment on the suit, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

United States News

The newest member of Shedd Aquarium's penguin population, a southern rockhopper chick who hatched o...

Associated Press

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s bright and early at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the penguin population’s newest member is ready for a wellness check. A fuzzy brown southern rockhopper chick is gently plopped onto a scale in an exam room and Shedd’s penguin team members are happy with the results. So, it seems, is the chick, […]

11 hours ago

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trai...

Associated Press

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along a freeway exit ramp near St. Louis.

11 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by Massachusetts State Police on March 7, 2023, shows Francisco ...

Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew, not competent for trial

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein, basing her decision on a mental health evaluation of Francisco […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Army colonel gets $975,000 in sex assault case against former Joint Chiefs vice chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Army colonel has reached a court settlement of nearly $1 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The ultimately did not defeat — Hyten’s nomination for vice chairman in 2019. He served two years […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department to investigate jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county, with officials citing violence, filthy conditions and excessive force by jail officers. Investigators will look at living conditions, access to medical and mental health care, use of excessive force by staff and conditions […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats

ALBBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A mid-level state appeals court on Thursday ordered new congressional lines be drawn for New York, a ruling that could benefit Democrats in the 2024 fight for control of the U.S. House. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court reversed a lower court and directed a state redistricting commission to […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park