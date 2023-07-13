Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures, fire risk to California

Jul 12, 2023, 9:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.

Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.

Midday highs were mostly expected to be above 100 degrees (37.7 C), and desert areas could reach 120 (48.8 C), forecasters said. Little relief was expected overnight, when temperatures could remain in the 80s (above 26.6 C). An excessive heat watch was in effect through Sunday for interior Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Please plan accordingly, this is not the time to be hiking or be outside for long durations,” the weather service’s LA office said on Twitter. “If you need to work outside, shift hours to the early morning, take frequent breaks and hydrate!”

Employers were reminded to adhere to regulations that require outdoor workers are given water, shade and regular breaks to cool off. The state will be performing spot checks at work sites to make sure the rules are being followed, said Jeff Killip with the Division of Occupational Safety & Health.

Across the U.S., more than 111 million people were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, mostly in the Southwest, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

Forecasters said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous, especially for elderly people, homeless residents and other vulnerable populations. The heat could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas. In Arizona, temperatures have hit 110 degrees (43.3 C) for more than a dozen consecutive days.

Horse racing events were canceled at the California State Fair near the state capital over concerns for animal safety.

Meanwhile, California’s wildfire season was ramping up amid the hot, dry conditions with a series of blazes erupting across the state this week, said Secretary Wade Crowfoot of the Natural Resources Agency.

“As we get deeper into the summer and vegetation that grew up during the wet spring dries out, we are seeing an uptick in wildfire activity,” Crowfoot said Wednesday during a state media briefing.

Crowfoot said global climate change was “supercharging” heat waves. California has instituted a $400 million extreme heat action plan to protect workers, help vulnerable communities and assist local communities in opening cooling centers.

Officials said the state’s power system, which was strained to the point of widespread blackouts in recent years, has been fortified and should be able to withstand the latest heat wave. The California Independent System Operator, which runs the electricity grid, said battery storage capacity reached 5,600 megawatts on July 1 — enough to power more than 3.8 million homes for up to four hours before recharging.

“The batteries being added to the grid are charged during the day, when solar power is abundant, and dispatched primarily in the evening hours when demand is still high and the sun is setting and solar capacity diminishing,” Cal ISO said in a statement.

United States News

FILE - This April 10, 2002 photo shows Amish buggies of the Swartzentrubers Amish sect parked outsi...

Associated Press

AP explains court ruling siding with Amish families who balked at Minnesota septic tank rules

A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle, with court ruling this week that a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota cannot be threatened with the loss of homes if its members don’t install septic systems to dispose of their bath, laundry and dish water. The state Court of Appeals on Monday found that […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

LA County sheriff says deputy punching baby-holding mother in the face was ‘completely unacceptable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second time in a week, the Los Angeles County sheriff decried the use of force by deputies in the Antelope Valley after the Sheriff’s Department released video on Wednesday of a deputy punching a woman twice in the face as she held her baby. The edited video from body […]

21 hours ago

Men look at Kubota tractors at a dealer in Uniontown, Pa., on Friday, June 9, 2023. On Wednesday, t...

Associated Press

From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households

After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with a year earlier.

21 hours ago

FILE - In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed ...

Associated Press

Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions

San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Human smuggler who rammed Coast Guard boat off California sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A boat captain who rammed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel off Southern California after smuggling a dozen people into the country was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison. Jesus Jeovanny Alcaraz-Valdez was sentenced in San Diego for the December 2022 incident by a judge who called his actions “extremely […]

21 hours ago

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East o...

Associated Press

Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. “This tornado has been touching the […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures, fire risk to California