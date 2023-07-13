Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amber Alert issued for 5-day-old Phoenix boy with feeding tube stolen from hospital

Jul 12, 2023, 6:51 PM | Updated: 8:04 pm

Rosa Santana, the mother of the stolen five-day-old baby (Arizona DPS photo)

(Arizona DPS photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening for a 5-day-old infant child with a feeding tube that was stolen from a Phoenix hospital in a duffle bag.

Baby Santana was taken around 11:45 a.m. from Valleywise Medical Health on Wednesday and needs life saving medical treatment, authorities said.

Authorities say they believe the baby may be with his mother, Rosa Santana. Santana stands 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

The woman was last seen leaving the hospital at 24th and Roosevelt streets with the baby in the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023....

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona 90% contained, officials say

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Sunday evening that the Stockton Hill fire in northwestern Arizona is 64% contained.

20 hours ago

Men look at Kubota tractors at a dealer in Uniontown, Pa., on Friday, June 9, 2023. On Wednesday, t...

Associated Press

From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households

After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with a year earlier.

20 hours ago

FILE - In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed ...

Associated Press

Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions

San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions.

20 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct....

Associated Press

A Biden plan cuts student loan payments for millions to $0. Will it be the next legal battle?

The Biden administration calls it a “student loan safety net.” Opponents call it a backdoor attempt to make college free. And it could be the next battleground in the legal fight over student loan relief.

20 hours ago

EV plug in electric vehicle...

Brandon Gray

ADOT plans to add 7 EV charging stations to state highways

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday is adding seven state highway corridors to its planned network of electric vehicle charging stations

20 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

Wills Rice

Glendale Police Department awarded DUI education and enforcement grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety partnered with Glendale police for their commitment to traffic safety and collision reductions.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Amber Alert issued for 5-day-old Phoenix boy with feeding tube stolen from hospital