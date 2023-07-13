PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening for a 5-day-old infant child with a feeding tube that was stolen from a Phoenix hospital in a duffle bag.

Baby Santana was taken around 11:45 a.m. from Valleywise Medical Health on Wednesday and needs life saving medical treatment, authorities said.

Authorities say they believe the baby may be with his mother, Rosa Santana. Santana stands 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

The woman was last seen leaving the hospital at 24th and Roosevelt streets with the baby in the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

