Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

EPA moves to reduce childhood exposure to lead-based paint dust

Jul 12, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reduce children’s exposure to lead, proposing stricter limits on dust from lead-based paint in older homes and child-care facilities.

Declaring that “there is no safe level of lead,” the administration estimates that the proposed rule would reduce lead exposure for approximately 250,000 to 500,000 children under the age of six each year.

That’s important because health scientists have said for some time there is no safe level of lead in a child’s blood. Lead’s damage to the brain is well known: It takes points off IQ, deprives kids of problem-solving abilities, and can make it harder to learn to read. But it also affects other organs, including the liver and kidneys.

“This proposal to safely remove lead paint along with our other efforts to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes will go a long way toward protecting the health of our next generation of leaders,” Janet McCabe, deputy director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in New Jersey, where the proposal was announced.

Paint that contains lead was banned in 1978, but because paint is applied in layers and then chips off or is sanded off during remodeling, more than 30 million American homes are believed to still contain it.

The proposed rule targets levels of lead dust. Currently 10 micrograms per square foot is considered hazardous on floors, and a concentration 10 times that high is considered hazardous on window sills. The new rule brings both of those down to no detectable lead.

Apart from what constitutes a hazard, the proposed rule would reduce what’s allowed when a lead contractor, often called a lead abatement contractor, finishes work on a property where lead has been a problem. These levels would be 3 micrograms per square foot on the floor and 20 micrograms per square foot for sills.

Public health experts celebrated the announcement, calling the proposed rule long overdue.

Dr. Philip Landrigan noted the government has gradually been reducing the standard for what counts as poisonous levels of lead in the blood of children, with the most recent change occurring two years ago. But the EPA announcement marks an effort to take more preventive action, he said.

“When you are relying on the blood lead level in children to indicate whether there is lead in the environment, we are basically using the children as canaries in the mine,” said Landrigan, a Boston College biology professor who directs the schools Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good.

“This way we actually dealing with the source, as opposed to the consequences of exposure,” he said.

But Cindy Lehnhoff, director of the National Child Care Association, worried that the rule change could hurt child care centers that are already struggling financially – especially those in low-income neighborhoods, where the facilities tend to be older.

“No doubt they would be the ones most affected by this change,” Lehnhoff said by email. “I certainly hope our U.S. legislators realize that this rule needs to be backed up with money to make it happen.”

David Rosner, a public health historian at Columbia University and expert on the history of lead regulation in the United States, expressed surprise at the EPA announcement, given that new environmental regulations have become more difficult and controversial in recent years. “It’s nice that they are trying to move at least on this one, obvious, long-term problem that we’ve had for a century,” Rosner said.

He applauded the rule as an overdue overdue recognition that no level of lead exposure is safe for children.

Bruce Lanphear, a lead poisoning expert at Canada’s Simon Fraser University, said the current standard “was based on what was thought to be feasible rather than on science,” and this corrects that.

But Rosner also noted it is currently just a proposal and will likely face opposition from landlords and others who will likely lament the cost of more aggressive cleanups.

“It will be interesting to see what politics play out,” Rosner said.

_____

Doug Glass in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has bee...

Associated Press

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Hayden T. Klemenok vanished July 2 while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls, the National Park Service said […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane hit turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said. The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, […]

15 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8, 202...

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, made history again on Wednesday as she matched the record for most tiebreaking votes in the U.S. Senate. The vote, her 31st, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Divi...

Associated Press

Mississippi discriminates against Black residents with appointed judges, Justice Department says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law discriminates against residents of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson by requiring the appointment of some judges in a state where most judges are elected, the U.S. Justice Department said in court papers filed Wednesday. The department is seeking to join a federal lawsuit the NAACP filed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

UN says 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth. Five U.N. agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart

As the July 4 holiday approached, a local news report in Alabama warned of a deadly TikTok challenge that involved jumping from a speeding boat. “Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable,” Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Team, told the local ABC affiliate station in Birmingham, Alabama, in […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

EPA moves to reduce childhood exposure to lead-based paint dust