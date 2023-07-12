Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities

Jul 12, 2023, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs meant to kill federal law enforcement officers.

Christopher Arthur, 39, faces a maximum 20 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors. He was also charged with illegal possession of weapons, including improvised explosives found on his farm in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Arthur, an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, is the owner of Tackleberry Solutions, a company with the goal of “teaching war time tactics to the everyday citizen.”

Arthur was arrested in January 2022 after he provided instructions on how to construct bombs to a confidential human source, referred to as “Buckshot” by federal prosecutors.

Buckshot initially contacted Arthur in May 2021 for help, claiming that agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had confiscated some of his weapons. He told Arthur he wanted help preparing for the agents’ expected return to his house.

Prosecutors played snippets of recordings made by Buckshot in which Arthur instructs him on a home defense strategy he called the “spider web,” which included putting improvised explosives around the home to maim or kill.

“I’m going to show you something called the spider web,” Arthur is heard saying in the recordings, which were played in court. “It’s a freaking death box.”

Arthur’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Ed Gray, urged the jury to consider the context under which Arthur was giving this information to Buckshot. He said Arthur believed a war was coming and that the collapse of the federal government was imminent.

Gray said that all of Arthur’s wartime tactics and bomb-making manuals and videos were merely meant to empower individuals to better defend themselves and their homes.

“What you have is someone dealing with fear,” Gray said. “He’s talking about preparing for the future war … he’s not talking about today.”

Indeed, Arthur took the stand in his own defense to try and convince the jury that he had no issue with the current government. But in his videos he commonly referred to the tyrannical government, spoke openly of law enforcement and government as enemies and that things had only worsened with recent events.

After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “it was not uncommon in our area for FBI agents to show up asking about Jan. 6. I know one or two people who were questioned,” Arthur said. Still, Arthur claimed to have no beef with the federal government.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and took only about an hour to deliberate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Kocher argued that Arthur knew exactly what he was doing, and that by teaching someone to make bombs to “defend” his home against federal agents’, all law enforcement are put in danger.

Kocher played videos where Arthur instructed citizens to create militias, and railed against a tyrannical government. Kocher argued the warnings were not meant for some future apocalypse, but were against the current federal government. Arthur urged his viewers and trainees to make an individual decision as to whether they were under such threats, and to take up arms in defense.

“His words,” Kocher said. “The individual gets to decide who the innocent are … including the federal government and local law enforcement.”

Arthur had been on the FBI’s radar since at least May 2020 when police found multiple tactical instruction manuals by Arthur in the home of a man who had just been killed in a shootout with officers in New York, federal authorities said. Court documents identified the man killed as Joshua Blessed, a truck driver from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The FBI found three bombs in Blessed’s vehicle in Virginia and more at his home. Blessed’s cell phone records indicated that he trained with Arthur at his North Carolina home in March 2020. Text messages printed out in court documents showed that Blessed and Arthur considered themselves friends, “even brothers,” Arthur texted.

United States News

Associated Press

Election officials sue conservative voting group over refusal to produce ballot-harvesting evidence

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board is asking a judge to order a conservative voting organization to produce information to help investigate its claims of ballot trafficking in the state. The Texas-based True the Vote group filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2021, including one saying it had […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

EPA moves to reduce childhood exposure to lead-based paint dust

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reduce children’s exposure to lead, proposing stricter limits on dust from lead-based paint in older homes and child-care facilities. Declaring that “there is no safe level of lead,” the administration estimates that the proposed rule would reduce lead exposure for approximately 250,000 to 500,000 children […]

13 hours ago

Army Lt. Gen. Randy George testifies during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine ...

Associated Press

Army chief nominee would boost recruiting, but Tuberville blockade leaves his confirmation uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army officer tapped to be the service’s next chief of staff outlined for senators on Wednesday his plan to fix what he described as the service’s top challenge — rebuilding recruiting — as it becomes clear the Army will again fall short of its enlistment goal. Gen. Randy George, the current […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — The deaths of three patients within a week at a northern Indiana addiction treatment center are being investigated by local authorities, who are also looking into a suspected overdose involving a fourth patient. The St. Joseph County Police Department said Tuesday it was working with the county coroner’s office to investigate […]

13 hours ago

File - Sarah Silverman introduces a performance at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, ...

Associated Press

Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books

Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Tunisian health workers attend a protest as part of a general strike by public servants orga...

Associated Press

3.3 billion people live in countries that spend more on debt interest than education, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Some 3.3 billion people – almost half of humanity – now live in countries that spend more money paying interest on their debts than on education or health, according to a new U.N. report released Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference launching the report that because this “crushing […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities