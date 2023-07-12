Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for the death penalty, prosecutor argues

Jul 12, 2023, 10:53 AM

FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the killer's trial. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who committed the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history should be deemed eligible for the death penalty because he intentionally planned the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack and preyed on vulnerable victims as they were beginning Sabbath worship, a prosecutor urged jurors on Wednesday.

“On Oct. 27, 2018, this defendant violated the safe, holy sanctuary that was the Tree of Life synagogue. He turned it into a killing ground,” prosecutor Soo Song told jurors in the sentencing phase for Robert Bowers, who was convicted last month in the attack that claimed 11 lives.

Bowers’ defense lawyers are scheduled to make their own closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

At issue is whether Bowers is eligible for the death penalty — a preliminary stage in the weekslong sentencing process. If it determines he is eligible, the jury would then hear evidence in the coming weeks before deciding whether to impose the death penalty. If it determines he is not eligible, Bowers will receive a life sentence without parole, Judge Robert Colville said during jury instruction Wednesday morning.

To reach the threshold of eligibility, the jury must conclude Bowers formed the intent to kill and that there was at least one aggravating factor that made the crime especially heinous.

Bowers’ own defense team has conceded one aggravating factor: that several of the victims were vulnerable due to age or mental disability.

But they also argued that his ability to form intent was impaired by schizophrenia, epilepsy and a delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews.

Song denounced those claims, noting that Bowers told one of the defense’s own expert medical witnesses that he meticulously planned the attack, considered other potential Jewish targets, and “regrets that he didn’t kill dozens more.” Song said Bowers described himself as calm and focused as he shot to kill.

Even if Bowers had schizophrenia or epilepsy, “that would not mean the defendant was incapable of forming the intent to kill,” Song said.

Bowers, 50, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, was convicted last month on 63 criminal counts. These include 11 counts each of obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder — charges that carry a potential death penalty.

His attorneys offered a guilty plea in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors refused, opting instead to take the case to trial and pursue the death penalty. Most of the victims’ families supported that decision.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

United States News

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears befo...

Associated Press

Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. The Ohio Medical Board voted to ban Katharine Grawe — also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice “Roxy Plastic […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims sue online platforms that they say ‘helped load that gun’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s conspiracy theories he encountered online. “They were the conspirators, even if they don’t want to admit it,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference announcing a 171-page lawsuit. The suit names several online platforms including Meta, Instagram, Amazon, Google […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2...

Associated Press

Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor was acquitted Wednesday of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. James Beeks — a Florida resident who was playing Judas in the traveling production of the musical when he was arrested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game. No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man recaptured after running when deal cutting 16 years off murder sentence was revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police on Wednesday captured a man who had been on the run for 11 weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court revoked an unannounced deal that cut 16 years off his 35-year murder sentence. Jeroid Price was captured without violence at a New York City apartment after a tip to South […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden wants voters to notice inflation drop. Republicans say people are put off by everyday prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more, saying his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles were responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for the death penalty, prosecutor argues