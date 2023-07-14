PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, a museum or watching a live performance.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

The Original Misfits Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023 Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



Scottsdale

Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale Maricopa County Home Shows Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



