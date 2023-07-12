Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions

Jul 12, 2023, 8:52 AM

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with whe...

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it will invest $300 million on monitoring and reporting planet-warming emissions from climate-smart agricultural processes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday that his department will invest $300 million to improve the measurement and reporting of planet-warming emissions by the country’s agriculture and forestry sectors.

The investment — which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S.’s climate law — will create a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil, which is crucial for understanding how much of the greenhouse gas is stored in the ground. It will also expand the agency’s data management capacity and improve the research methods used to quantify and analyze greenhouse gases.

Agriculture contributed about 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, so a goal of the research will be to improve the system by which farmers can be rewarded for using climate-friendly practices.

“It’s important and necessary that we create multiple ways for farmers to generate revenue in income,” Vilsack said in a press conference Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

To reduce their emissions, farmers can adopt strategies like no-till agriculture or planting cover crops, both of which have been documented to lead to a 2019 report in the scientific journal Nature highlighted some of the uncertainties on exactly how much soil carbon storage can reduce emissions.

To get a clearer picture of the climate impacts, experts say they need more data. But measuring exactly how much carbon dioxide is being stored in a given field can be a technical and time-intensive process. And making the switch to new practices can be unappealing for some farmers, who often bear the cost burden if they lose any yields or have to buy new seed.

A better understanding of that data, proponents argue, may open the door for a more robust carbon market, where farmers can be compensated for their conservation efforts and shielded from the financial risks of changing their operations.

When policy helps farmers get compensation for better soil health practices and is at “the heart of a national conversation that involves the government, academia, and industry, that is a good thing,” said Shalamar Armstrong, an associate professor of agronomy at Purdue University who studies soil science, in an email.

___

Follow Melina Walling on Twitter @MelinaWalling.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

DENVER (AP) — The badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and they may have been lying there since late last year, authorities said. A hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified the authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jail until trial, judge rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man charged in the arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui agreed with federal prosecutors that Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released. Taranto’s lawyer said […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa’s new abortion ban is challenged in court, a day after it was passed by GOP lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legal challenge was filed Wednesday to block Iowa’s new legislation banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, launching what will likely be a lengthy and emotional court battle just hours after the Legislature’s late-night vote. The bill was passed with exclusively Republican support in a rare, one-day […]

11 hours ago

FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secre...

Associated Press

Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” […]

11 hours ago

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attac...

Associated Press

Suspect arrested in killing of a former Russian submarine captain who reportedly attacked Ukraine

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in southern Russia for the shooting death of a former submarine commander who is alleged by some in Ukraine to have killed more than 20 civilians in a long-range missile strike last year. Sergei Denisenko was detained on suspicion of shooting former 2nd Capt. Stanislav Rzhitsky, reportedly during a […]

11 hours ago

FILE - In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed ...

Associated Press

Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years citing faltering sales, tough economic conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. “We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions