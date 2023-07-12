Close
Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show returns to Glendale this weekend

Jul 12, 2023, 9:19 AM

PHOENIX — An enormous home show that brings various seminars and attractions is returning to Glendale this weekend.

The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show will take place at State Farm Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The event will offer a handful of attractions, all included with admission, such as home improvement seminars, gardening and cooking classes, food and beverage tastings and more.

“We have local experts providing tips on home organization, choosing flooring, a discussion panel with solar experts and more,” Show Manager Katie Jones said in a press release.

“Everyone will leave with inspiration for their home and that’s what makes the Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show special.”

General admission into the event is $10, entry for children 3-12 is $3 and children 2 and younger do not require a ticket. Parking at the indoor event is free.

With children returning to school soon, the Home and Garden Show is offering free admission with the donations of various school supplies.

Visitors wanting to help students can receive two free admission tickets with the donation of a backpack (barcode still attached).

A single admission ticket will be given to guests making a donation of any five of the following school supplies: 4-pack of glue sticks, 12-pack of ballpoint pens, box of No.2 pencils, scotch tape, package of loose-leaf notebook paper and 10-pack of pocket folders.

