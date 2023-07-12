Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-US attorney, who appeared on ‘Survivor,’ to face state senator in Washington AG race

Jul 12, 2023, 6:07 AM

FILE - U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown poses outside the U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19...

FILE - U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown poses outside the U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Brown, a former contestant on the reality show "Survivor," and U.S. attorney for Western Washington has officially launched his campaign to run for state attorney general. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Brown announced he is running to replace Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May, one day after Gov. Jay Inslee said he wouldn't seek a fourth term. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Brown, who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney in Seattle, announced Wednesday he’s running to be Washington’s next attorney general, setting up a contest with state Sen. Manka Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself.

Brown, 46, served less than two years as the top federal prosecutor for western Washington before stepping down in June in anticipation of the campaign. He was the state’s first Black U.S. attorney.

The Democrat previously worked as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, as a litigation partner at a prominent Seattle law firm and — in a less common qualification for the job — as a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001.

Dhingra, a Redmond Democrat who serves as deputy majority leader, is the only other candidate so far. She has been a senior deputy prosecutor in King County for the past 20 years and helped train police in crisis intervention.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump, wouldn’t seek a fourth term.

Dhingra and Brown each said they hope to build on Ferguson’s legacy and would work to crack down on gun violence, protect abortion access and stand up to corporations who take advantage of consumers.

“Under Bob Ferguson’s leadership, more and more people have realized the potential of this office and how it can positively impact people’s lives,” Dhingra said. “It’s important to have the next attorney general who is a fighter, who will stand up for people’s rights and ensure that we are protecting people and taking care of people.”

Brown, a former judge advocate general in the Army, served as Inslee’s general counsel from 2013-17 — a period when the state dealt with complex legal issues that included the governor’s moratorium on the death penalty and the establishment of a pioneering legal marijuana industry. The position gave him insight into the workings of the attorney general’s office, he said.

“What’s really important for this job is to be able to hit the ground running the very first day,” Brown said. “When I was a U.S. attorney, we had 150 employees and a $15 million budget — and I’ve been in charge and led there and led in the governor’s office and led in my time in the Army.”

Brown was an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle for six years before going to the governor’s office.

Brown said that as U.S. attorney, he sought to combat cybercrime, the fentanyl crisis, gun violence and human trafficking, while also emphasizing civil rights. He has called criminal prosecution a “blunt instrument” and suggested that justice also requires more creative approaches.

Dhingra cited her work on helping to establish veterans and mental health courts; sponsoring laws to ban assault weapons and ghost guns; and working to create strong privacy protections for sensitive reproductive and health care data.

United States News

Associated Press

3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said. The bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed […]

7 hours ago

A no trespassing sign hangs on a fence around the West Lake Landfill Superfund site on Friday, Apri...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s examination of nuclear waste problems in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Uranium processing in the St. Louis area played a pivotal role in developing the nuclear weapons that helped bring an end to World War II and provided a key defense during the Cold War. But the cost to the region has been staggering. Eight decades after Mallinckrodt Chemical Works first began […]

7 hours ago

Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, ...

Associated Press

How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The federal government and companies responsible for nuclear bomb production and atomic waste storage sites in the St. Louis area in the mid-20th century were aware of health risks, spills, improperly stored contaminants and other problems but often ignored them, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press. Decades later, even […]

7 hours ago

The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute...

Associated Press

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away. The region is relatively […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A Meta sign is displayed at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in Sa...

Associated Press

3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of congressional Democrats reported Wednesday that three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over the course of at least two years. Their report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the wealth of […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith a...

Associated Press

Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren’t viable. His GOP rivals won’t say if they agree

NEW YORK (AP) — In a Republican presidential field full of candidates opposed to abortion rights, Mike Pence stands out in his embrace of the cause. The former vice president, who is seeking the White House in 2024, is the only candidate who supports a federal ban on abortion at six weeks, before many women […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Ex-US attorney, who appeared on ‘Survivor,’ to face state senator in Washington AG race