PHOENIX — Two metro Phoenix cities were recently named among the best places to rent in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub’s “2023’s Best and Worst Places to Rent in America” ranked 183 cities and placed Scottsdale at No. 2 and Chandler at No. 5 on the list.

Scottsdale ranked second overall and first for quality of life, while Chandler ranked fifth overall and ninth for quality of life.

Gilbert came in at No. 13 and was rated as the fourth safest city for renters.

Other Arizona cities coming in the top 100:

Peoria (22)

Glendale (42)

Mesa (55)

Tucson (67)

Phoenix (74)

Tempe (94)

Among the metrics for the measurement include affordability, vacancy rate, historic rental-price changes, cost of living, security deposit living and the friendliness of subletting laws.

Quality of life also took into account weather, driver-friendliness, public school system and bedbug laws.

