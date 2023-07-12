Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FBI director set to clash with Republicans on the Trump case, Hunter Biden and more

Jul 11, 2023, 9:07 PM

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee Commerc...

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2023. Wray is set to face some of his harshest critics in Congress as he testifies before a House committee that is leading several investigations into claims that the law enforcement agency unfairly targets conservatives. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the FBI will face some of his harshest critics in Congress on Wednesday as he testifies before a House committee that is leading several investigations into claims that the law enforcement agency unfairly targets conservatives.

FBI Director Chris Wray’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee is expected to be contentious. Republicans are prepared to aggressively question the director on several fronts, including the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s son and the push for a new FBI headquarters.

It’s just the latest display of the new normal on Capitol Hill, where Republicans who have long billed themselves as the champions of police and “law and order” are growing deeply at odds with federal law enforcement and the FBI, accusing the bureau of bias dating back to investigations of Trump when he was president. The new dynamic has forced Democrats into a new position of defending these law enforcement agencies they have long criticized.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has been laying the groundwork for Wray’s appearance since House Republicans took the majority in January.

Republicans have held hearings with former Twitter executives and federal officials to make the case that the FBI has been corruptly using its powers against Trump and the right. And they’ve formed a special committee on “weaponization” of government, also led by Jordan, to investigate abuse.

Wray’s trip to Capitol Hill comes just a few weeks after the president’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, reached an agreement with the Justice Department to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses. Jordan and other GOP lawmakers slammed it as “a sweetheart deal” and the latest example of a “two-tiered justice system.”

Jordan and the leaders of the Oversight and Accountability and the Ways and Means committees quickly opened a joint investigation into the Hunter Biden case, citing testimony from two IRS whistleblowers on the case who say the Justice Department meddled with their work.

The claims from the whistleblowers are contested. The Justice Department has denied their allegations and said repeatedly that U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware, the federal prosecutor who led the investigation, always had “full authority” over the case. Weiss was appointed to the job during the Trump administration.

Republicans have requested an interview with Weiss and other Justice Department officials but it is not likely they will come in until after the case is closed, in line with department policy.

Wray is also likely to face questions about the charges against Trump — the same man who nominated him to lead the FBI after firing James Comey in 2017. The Justice Department has accused the former president of illegally storing government secrets at his Florida estate and then refusing to give them back. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges.

Concerns around the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are also top of mind for Republicans. Some say prosecutors have acted far too aggressively against those accused of breaching the Capitol.

With Republican criticism of the FBI at a high pitch, some of the party’s most conservative members are even pushing to cut off funding to the department altogether. Jordan has yet to go that far, but he is seeking to choke off funding for a new FBI headquarters.

In a letter to Rep. Kay Granger, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Jordan wrote that the appropriation bills should eliminate any funding set aside for a planned relocation of the FBI’s headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the suburbs. Instead, he said Congress should look at moving the FBI’s headquarters out of the D.C. region altogether.

“We also recommend tying funding for the FBI to specific policy changes — such as requiring the FBI to record interviews — that will promote accountability and transparency at the FBI,” Jordan wrote in the letter Tuesday.

Another focus of Wednesday’s hearing will be the push to reauthorize a program under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, that grants agencies like the FBI sweeping powers to surveil and examine communications of foreigners located outside the United States.

The provision of FISA known as Section 702 is set to expire at year’s end unless Congress agrees to renew it. But members of both parties are frustrated with the program, citing revelations about federal officials abusing the system.

Regardless, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are preparing a counteroffensive Wednesday to Republicans’ rhetoric against the FBI, making the case that it is GOP lawmakers who are weaponizing the power of congressional oversight to appease their base and the leader of their party.

“For Republicans, this hearing is little more than performance art. It is an elaborate show designed with only two purposes in mind: to protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his actions, and to return him to the White House in the next election,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the committee, is expected to say in his opening remarks.

United States News

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Charles Manson on Aug. 14, 2017, left, in a photo prov...

Associated Press

The Manson ‘family’: A look at key players and victims in the cult leader’s killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles. The killings remain etched in the American consciousness. On Tuesday, Leslie Van Houten was released after spending more than 50 years in prison for two of those murders. She’s the only […]

1 day ago

FILE- San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, Ap...

Associated Press

Deputies who reported a Texas sheriff to public corruption investigators say nothing was done

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas sheriff who’s been the subject of years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption was repeatedly reported to state and federal law enforcement by his own deputies — yet an outside investigation never gained momentum, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Associated Press. Two of San Jacinto County Sheriff […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood from slow-moving storm

ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Floodwaters receded in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days, allowing officials to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris. In the capital city of Montpelier, […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct....

Associated Press

A Biden plan cuts student loan payments for millions to $0. Will it be the next legal battle?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration calls it a “student loan safety net.” Opponents call it a backdoor attempt to make college free. And it could be the next battleground in the legal fight over student loan relief. Starting this summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to enroll in a new […]

1 day ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James Crai...

Associated Press

Prosecutors set to present evidence against Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife’s shakes

DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife researched how to poison her and get away with it, searching online for answers to questions like “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?” On Wednesday, prosecutors are set to present their evidence against James Craig to a judge to show that he should […]

1 day ago

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits in the state Assembly at the state Capitol, June 30, 202...

Associated Press

Budget troubles won’t change California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goals for 2nd term, he tells AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Throughout the various crises in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term — budget surpluses were always there to smooth things over. Now, as Newsom moves to build his national profile for political aspirations beyond the governor’s office, looming multibillion dollar free health care for low-income residents regardless of their immigration status. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

FBI director set to clash with Republicans on the Trump case, Hunter Biden and more