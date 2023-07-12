PHOENIX — Scottsdale is taking a new step to help conserve water in the city.

The city council recently passed Ordinance 4606, which will prohibit the use of natural grass in front of single-family constructions. That is, until Aug. 15, when it will be barred entirely. The measure was approved unanimously by the council. The move comes after collaboration with the Colorado Basin Municipal and Public Water Providers as the city works to implement new water efficiency practices.

The move was also prompted by feedback from Scottsdale Water customers, which found 86% supported the initiative.

“The city council’s decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale’s Water’s executive director, said in a release. “By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region.”

The city continues to set watermarks year-over-year, and it challenges residents and businesses to do the same. In 2022 and 2023, the city set goals of 5% reduction in water use. In the first six months of 2023, the city states the municipality has reduced the use of water by 9% when compared to the average past three years. Meanwhile, residents and businesses have reduced water use by 7% versus the past three years and 5% versus 2022.

Those results combined to save about 657 million gallons of water, according to the release.

“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said in the release.

