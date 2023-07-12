Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale’s City Council continues to take measures to reduce water usage

Jul 12, 2023, 4:25 AM

Scottsdale City Council is taking steps to preserve water in the city. (Pexels Photo)...

Scottsdale City Council is taking steps to preserve water in the city. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale is taking a new step to help conserve water in the city.

The city council recently passed Ordinance 4606, which will prohibit the use of natural grass in front of single-family constructions. That is, until Aug. 15, when it will be barred entirely. The measure was approved unanimously by the council. The move comes after collaboration with the Colorado Basin Municipal and Public Water Providers as the city works to implement new water efficiency practices.

The move was also prompted by feedback from Scottsdale Water customers, which found 86% supported the initiative.

RELATED STORIES

“The city council’s decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale’s Water’s executive director, said in a release. “By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region.”

The city continues to set watermarks year-over-year, and it challenges residents and businesses to do the same. In 2022 and 2023, the city set goals of 5% reduction in water use. In the first six months of 2023, the city states the municipality has reduced the use of water by 9% when compared to the average past three years. Meanwhile, residents and businesses have reduced water use by 7% versus the past three years and 5% versus 2022.

Those results combined to save about 657 million gallons of water, according to the release.

“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

urgent care honorhealth...

Stephen Gugliociello

HonorHealth to acquire 26 urgent care centers from FastMed

PHOENIX — HonorHealth is expanding its reach in the Valley. The healthcare system that serves more than five million people is acquiring 26 urgent care centers from FastMed. The centers are currently operated as a joint-venture between the two companies. “HonorHealth is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible care,” CEO of HonorHealth Todd LaPorte said. “Through this […]

4 hours ago

JoJo's ShakeBAR...

Brandon Gray

JoJo’s ShakeBAR opening new location in Scottsdale

Chicago-based JoJo’s ShakeBAR is expanding to the Valley with its new location opening at Scottsdale Quarter this weekend.

4 hours ago

File photo of a blurry emergency vehicle. A woman named Tyretta Yazzie is dead after a vehicle hit ...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix

A woman is dead after a vehicle hit two pedestrians early Tuesday on a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

1 day ago

FILE - A large homeless encampment is shown in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city of Phoenix is sch...

Associated Press

Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people

Phoenix officials said they have been slowly clearing hundreds from a downtown encampment of homeless people called “The Zone."

1 day ago

Glendale police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after shooting at Westgate, Glendale police says

Police are responding to the scene of an incident Monday at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

1 day ago

Kiwanis Park Tempe AZ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Tempe launching park ranger program, to add 14 new jobs

Tempe is adding more than a dozen new jobs as it reinstates a pre-Great-Recession program that will help the city's parks.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Scottsdale’s City Council continues to take measures to reduce water usage