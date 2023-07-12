Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale approves ban on natural grass in front yards of new homes

Jul 12, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:15 am

Scottsdale passed an ordinance that will prohibit the use of natural grass in the front yards of ne...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale is taking a new step to help conserve water in the city.

The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday that will prohibit the use of natural grass in the front yards of new single-family homes built or permitted after Aug. 15.

The move comes after collaboration with the Colorado Basin Municipal and Public Water Providers as the city works to implement new water efficiency practices.

Feedback from Scottsdale water customers found that 86% supported the initiative, the city said.

“The City Council’s decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale’s Water’s executive director, said in a press release. “By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region.”

The city continues to set water reduction goals, and it challenges residents and businesses to do the same.

In the first six months of 2023, the city said it reduced the use of water by 9% when compared to the average for the past three years. Meanwhile, residents and businesses have reduced water use by 7% versus the past three years and 5% versus 2022.

Those results combined to save about 657 million gallons of water, according to the release.

“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said in the release.

