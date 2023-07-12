Close
ARIZONA NEWS

HonorHealth to acquire 26 urgent care centers from FastMed

Jul 12, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:33 am

urgent care honorhealth...

HonorHealth is adding 26 urgent care centers from around the Phoenix-metro area after striking a deal with FastMed. (Photo courtesy of HonorHealth)

(Photo courtesy of HonorHealth)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — HonorHealth is expanding its reach in the Valley.

The healthcare system that serves more than five million people is acquiring 26 urgent care centers from FastMed. The centers are currently operated as a joint-venture between the two companies.

RELATED STORIES

“HonorHealth is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible care,” CEO of HonorHealth Todd LaPorte said.

“Through this acquisition, our patients will continue to have increased access to urgent care services that are closer to where they live and work. Now those services will be more tightly aligned and integrated with HonorHealth’s six acute-care hospitals, physician practices, outpatient surgery centers and other network services.”

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close at some point this summer.

