HonorHealth to acquire 26 urgent care centers from FastMed

PHOENIX — HonorHealth is expanding its reach in the Valley.

The healthcare system that serves more than five million people is acquiring 26 urgent care centers from FastMed. The centers are currently operated as a joint-venture between the two companies.

“HonorHealth is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible care,” CEO of HonorHealth Todd LaPorte said.

“Through this acquisition, our patients will continue to have increased access to urgent care services that are closer to where they live and work. Now those services will be more tightly aligned and integrated with HonorHealth’s six acute-care hospitals, physician practices, outpatient surgery centers and other network services.”

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close at some point this summer.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.