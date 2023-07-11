Close
Suspect arrested in downtown Cleveland shooting that sent 9 to hospital, police say

Jul 11, 2023, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland over the weekend that sent nine people to the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Federal marshals and city police arrested the 25-year-old suspect in Lorain in the Cleveland suburbs just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and were planning to search his home for additional evidence, according to authorities. Police are still searching for the weapon and investigating the motive.

Chief Wayne Drummond, of the Cleveland police department, said the suspect is believed to be the person who opened fire on a group of people standing outside a bar in the Warehouse District shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the clubs were closing.

Seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck, and one man was seriously injured. Drummond said Tuesday that two victims have been released from the hospital while the others are still being treated, but injuries all are non-life-threatening.

Police allege in an arrest warrant filed Tuesday that the shooting occurred after the suspect saw several people inside one of the bars and retrieved a firearm from the trunk of his vehicle in a parking lot across the street. The suspect shot into the crowd despite police officers being nearby, according to authorities.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the suspect was arrested 61 hours after the shooting as a result of video evidence and other information obtained by police. He also cited cooperation among law enforcement and a $50,000 reward posted by Cleveland business and restaurant owner Bobby George.

