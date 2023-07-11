Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Farmers pulls out of Florida property insurance despite efforts to stabilize the market

Jul 11, 2023, 3:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Farmers Insurance became the latest property insurance company to pull out of Florida on Tuesday despite repeated efforts by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have made to try to calm the volatile market that is making homeownership less affordable.

Farmers informed the state that it is discontinuing new coverage of auto, home and umbrella policies. The company said in a statement that the decision affects policies issued through its “exclusive agency distribution channel.” It said there will be no effect on 70% of current policies in Florida.

Critics of DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, say he has focused too much effort on divisive cultural issues and not enough on making housing and insurance more affordable. The Legislature has grappled with the issue each of the last two years, including a special session in December.

Most of the focus has been on shielding insurance companies from lawsuits and setting aside money for re-insurance to help protect insurers. The Office of Insurance Regulation sent a letter to Farmers responding to the notice that it doesn’t plan to write new policies.

“Florida’s leaders have stepped up to the plate by delivering historic reforms to Florida’s property insurance market to ensure competitiveness and increase consumer choice,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky wrote to the company.

Yaworsky noted, though, that state’s recent law changes weren’t a factor in Farmer’s decision.

“We are disappointed by the hastiness in this decision and troubled by how this decision may have cascading impacts to policyholders,” he wrote.

Farmers said in a statement that the decision was based on risk exposure in the hurricane-prone state and that notifications will be sent out to affected policyholders along with advice on replacing coverage. The company’s website on Tuesday responded to quote requests for several Florida zip codes by saying coverage wasn’t available and suggesting links to other companies and resources.

At the end of 2022, average annual property insurance premiums had risen to more than $4,200 in Florida, which is triple the national average. About 12% of homeowners in the state didn’t have property insurance, compared with the national average of 5%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a research organization funded by the insurance industry. At least six insurers went insolvent in Florida last year.

Florida has struggled to keep the insurance market healthy since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida. Risks for carriers have also been growing as climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and the intensity of rainstorms.

United States News

Associated Press

SUV reported stolen with infant inside in Alabama may have rolled into thick brush, police say

PARRISH, Ala. (AP) — An SUV that was reported stolen with an infant inside in Alabama may have instead rolled into thick brush where it lay hidden, AL.com reported Tuesday. Officers found the SUV in vines Tuesday morning, roughly 100 yards (90 meters) from where it was reported stolen about 12 hours earlier, Parrish police […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A 76-year-old woman has sued a Kansas hospital saying a man sexually assaulted her at the facility

A man has been charged with rape and other crimes in a series of sexual assaults on patients in a Kansas hospital, and a 76-year-old woman who says she was among his victims has blamed negligence and carelessness by the facility. The woman filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita seeking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues

BOSTON (AP) — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a si...

Associated Press

Idaho sued over law making it a crime to help minors get abortions without parental consent

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent. Abortion is already banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy. But the law enacted in May — […]

16 hours ago

Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Esta...

Associated Press

Things to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A landslide is destroying a cluster of hilltop homes in a gated Southern California community and poses a threat to others. Here are some things to know: WHAT HAPPENED? Los Angeles County firefighters responding to a report in the city of Rolling Hills Estates on Saturday discovered cracks in […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane that crashed in rural Alaska, killing 2, apparently struck tree, official says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small plane that crashed in Alaska last month, killing a bush pilot who was featured on a reality TV show and a hunting guide, apparently struck a tree during takeoff from a rural airstrip, an official said Tuesday. Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, told Alaska […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Farmers pulls out of Florida property insurance despite efforts to stabilize the market