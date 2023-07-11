Tempe launching park ranger program, to add 14 new jobs

PHOENIX — Tempe is adding more than a dozen new jobs as it reinstates a pre-Great-Recession program that will help the city’s parks.

Tempe is reinstituting its park rangers program, which will bring 14 new employees to the city to aid with parks, preserves and green spaces starting this fall. The former program was a victim of the Great Recession and “severe budget cuts” seen during that period, the city said in a release.

“Our parks and preserves are welcoming, inviting spaces for people from all walks of life to enjoy,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a release. “We hope that our community members will feel even more connected to these spaces and develop strong relationships with our new Park Rangers.”

The program, which was approved by the Tempe City Council for the 2023-24 fiscal year, will aim to address the parks and neighborhoods they’re serving. The city will be seeking public input regarding the program on July 24 at 6 p.m. in the Desert Willow Room at the Tempe Public Library, 3500 Rural Rd. There is also an online survey that runs through July 31.

Postings for the park ranger program will go throughout July on the city’s government website.

The city is home to more than 50 neighborhood and community parks and preserves.

