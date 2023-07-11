Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe launching park ranger program, to add 14 new jobs

Jul 11, 2023, 4:00 PM

Kiwanis Park Tempe AZ...

Kiwanis Park in Tempe, AZ. (Photo courtesy of Tempe's official website)

(Photo courtesy of Tempe's official website)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe is adding more than a dozen new jobs as it reinstates a pre-Great-Recession program that will help the city’s parks.

Tempe is reinstituting its park rangers program, which will bring 14 new employees to the city to aid with parks, preserves and green spaces starting this fall. The former program was a victim of the Great Recession and “severe budget cuts” seen during that period, the city said in a release.

“Our parks and preserves are welcoming, inviting spaces for people from all walks of life to enjoy,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a release. “We hope that our community members will feel even more connected to these spaces and develop strong relationships with our new Park Rangers.”

RELATED STORIES

The program, which was approved by the Tempe City Council for the 2023-24 fiscal year, will aim to address the parks and neighborhoods they’re serving.  The city will be seeking public input regarding the program on July 24 at 6 p.m. in the Desert Willow Room at the Tempe Public Library, 3500 Rural Rd. There is also an online survey that runs through July 31.

Postings for the park ranger program will go throughout July on the city’s government website.

The city is home to more than 50 neighborhood and community parks and preserves.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jordan Carvalho identified as human remains found in northwest Arizona...

SuElen Rivera

Authorities identify human skull that washed up in Arizona floods last year

A human skull that was washed up from flooding last year in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley has finally been identified.

16 hours ago

A Phoenix, Arizona, lottery player came close to the massive Powerball jackpot in the Monday, July ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix lottery player comes within 1 number of massive Powerball jackpot

A Phoenix lottery player came close to a massive Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing but had to "settle" for a $50,000 prize.

16 hours ago

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Truck...

KTAR.com

4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated

Four people were exposed to a substance Tuesday morning at the city clerk's office in Tempe, according to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. 

16 hours ago

motorcyclist lies on the freeway as he receives medical attention following a crash...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopens following crash

The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut it down.

16 hours ago

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

Kevin Stone

When will metro Phoenix start seeing monsoon activity?

Will Phoenix-area residents have use for their umbrellas other than to shield them from the sun anytime soon?

16 hours ago

sun shown behind a barb wire fence...

KTAR.com

Last member in Arizona-based drug-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

The last member of a drug-trafficking ring based out of Arizona was recently sentenced to prison, authorities announced.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Tempe launching park ranger program, to add 14 new jobs