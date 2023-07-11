Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy

Jul 11, 2023, 2:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago, police said Tuesday.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park, was charged in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, Franklin Park police said in a news release.

The boy was playing in an alley at the time of the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night. The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Murillo has an attorney who might comment on the allegation against him.

United States News

FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the ...

Associated Press

Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early in-person voting began Tuesday in an election in Ohio to determine whether to abortion rights amendment in the works. If approved, Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from a simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority. Proponents of the measure, represented by […]

14 hours ago

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing ...

Associated Press

Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders. Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. She left the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy killed in an accident at a Wisconsin sawmill appears to have been doing work allowed by state child labor laws when he was injured, police records obtained Tuesday show. Michael Schuls was attempting to unjam a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods on June 29 when the conveyor belt […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. The man pulled the woman into a hotel room around 9:15 a.m., police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell said. A chair and other items were thrown out a broken window and landed in […]

14 hours ago

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to consider his...

Associated Press

Joint Chiefs nominee wins over lawmakers but faces uncertain fate because of senator’s hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to serve as America’s top military officer warned senators Tuesday of the difficulties posed by any potential conflict in Asia and described how he would use lessons learned from the Ukraine war to help the U.S. military prepare. But Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. may not be […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy