PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a vehicle hit two pedestrians early Tuesday on a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a collision call on 51st Avenue north of Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found Tyretta Yazzie, 41, in the roadway with serious injuries. She died after being taken to a hospital.

A man who’d been walking with Yazzie had minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalization.

Detectives learned that the pedestrians were crossing 51st Avenue midblock near Glenrosa Avenue when the collision occurred.

A southbound vehicle tried to swerve and break, but it struck Yazzie and grazed the man, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said impairment is not considered a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.