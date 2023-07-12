Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix

Jul 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

File photo of a blurry emergency vehicle. A woman named Tyretta Yazzie is dead after a vehicle hit ...

(Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a vehicle hit two pedestrians early Tuesday on a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a collision call on 51st Avenue north of Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found Tyretta Yazzie, 41, in the roadway with serious injuries. She died after being taken to a hospital.

A man who’d been walking with Yazzie had minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalization.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives learned that the pedestrians were crossing 51st Avenue midblock near Glenrosa Avenue when the collision occurred.

A southbound vehicle tried to swerve and break, but it struck Yazzie and grazed the man, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said impairment is not considered a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A large homeless encampment is shown in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city of Phoenix is sch...

Associated Press

Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people

Phoenix officials said they have been slowly clearing hundreds from a downtown encampment of homeless people called “The Zone."

23 hours ago

Glendale police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after shooting at Westgate, Glendale police says

Police are responding to the scene of an incident Monday at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

23 hours ago

Kiwanis Park Tempe AZ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Tempe launching park ranger program, to add 14 new jobs

Tempe is adding more than a dozen new jobs as it reinstates a pre-Great-Recession program that will help the city's parks.

23 hours ago

Jordan Carvalho identified as human remains found in northwest Arizona...

SuElen Rivera

Authorities identify human skull that washed up in Arizona floods last year

A human skull that was washed up from flooding last year in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley has finally been identified.

23 hours ago

A Phoenix, Arizona, lottery player came close to the massive Powerball jackpot in the Monday, July ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix lottery player comes within 1 number of massive Powerball jackpot

A Phoenix lottery player came close to a massive Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing but had to "settle" for a $50,000 prize.

23 hours ago

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Truck...

KTAR.com

4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated

Four people were exposed to a substance Tuesday morning at the city clerk's office in Tempe, according to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. 

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Woman dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix