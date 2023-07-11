Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix lottery player comes within 1 number of massive Powerball jackpot

Jul 11, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

A Phoenix, Arizona, lottery player came close to the massive Powerball jackpot in the Monday, July ...

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — A Phoenix lottery player came close to a massive Powerball jackpot in Monday’s drawing but had to “settle” for a $50,000 prize.

A ticket sold at the QuikTrip at Indian School Road and 30th Street matched four of the five numbers drawn — 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58 — plus the red Powerball of 13. The slip would have been good for $675 million if it matched one more number.

It was Arizona’s second $50,000 Powerball win in as many drawings. A ticket sold in White Hills, north of Kingman, matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday’s game.

The Powerball jackpot carried over and will be an estimated $725 million ($366.2 million cash value) for Wednesday’s drawing, the seventh largest ever.

The other major interstate lottery game is also building a big jackpot. The top Mega Millions prize for Tuesday night’s drawing is up to an estimated $500 million ($251 million cash value).

Powerball and Mega Millions entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets must be purchased by 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the day of the drawing.

Phoenix lottery player comes within 1 number of massive Powerball jackpot