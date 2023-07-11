PHOENIX — A human skull that was washed up from flooding last year in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley has finally been identified, authorities announced Tuesday.

The human remains were identified as 30-year-old Jordan Victor Carvalho of Golden Valley, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Othram Inc., a corporation that specializes in forensic genealogy.

Carvalho was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019, after he had not been heard from in several weeks, MCSO said.

His remains were discovered by a citizen on Sept. 12, 2022, by a wash area. MCSO officials determined the skull had been washed up during flooding.

Carvalho was positively identified on July 7, authorities said.

Due to the state of the remains when they were found, an official cause of death could not be determined.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.